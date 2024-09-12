Dr. Ugorji Congratulates Alaribe As Consensus Candidate In Aboh Mbaise

– By Vivian Iwu

The Acme Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aboh Mbaise local government area, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, has, without prejudice towards those who feel aggrieved, congratulated Barrister Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe, for emerging as the consensus candidate of the APC in the upcoming local government elections in Imo State. The former Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs in the 3R Shared Prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodimma, made this known to media practitioners in Owerri during an interaction with select journalists.

Prior to this interaction, the pioneer Commissioner for Homeland Security had hosted Chairmanship and Councilor Aspirants in Aboh Mbaise at his Lorji country home on August 20, 2024. He was the last highest ranking official of the Uzodimma administration from Aboh Mbaise LGA.

According to Dr. Ugorji, the party is supreme, adding that he appreciates not just the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Chairmanship of Dr. McDonald Ebere, but also the wisdom in the “stellar choice of Barrister Alaribe towards consensus.”

“In all my discussions at meetings of the highest echelon of the party leadership in Aboh Mbaise LGA, I have emphasized only competence and preparedness as the premium qualities needed in the next Executive Chairman position in Aboh Mbaise,” Ugorji said, adding that he was impressed with the pool of excellent aspirants who stepped up to be considered by the party.

According to the former Commissioner, the choice of Alaribe was a surprise, “but there can’t be a more experienced administrator, a more cerebral politician, and a better trained professional than the now consensus candidate Alaribe,” he opined.

“Alaribe is a founding, long standing member of the APC in Imo State. He chaired the event at which I declared for the APC in 2015,” Ugorji revealed. “Alaribe has served” Ugorji continued, “as a Commissioner in the Okorocha APC administration, as DG of a statewide gubernatorial campaign of the APC, and as the Campaign Council Chairman for the APC in Aboh Mbaise LGA under Governor Uzodimma. Oh yes, he is prepared and experienced.”

Dr. Ugorji said he prays for Alaribe to bring wisdom and circumspection to the governance of the local government. “It will be important for him to align Aboh Mbaise with the development vision of Governor Hope Uzodimma, as well as with the justice orientation of the people of Aboh Mbaise,” he stated.

Dr. Ugorji pledged to campaign for and with Alaribe towards victory on September 21st. “We will go out and earn the support of the great people of Aboh Mbaise. And I believe Alaribe will make the Executive Chairman’s position a model in Imo State,” he assured. He called on all the aspirants to coalesce around Alaribe for a united front on September 21st.