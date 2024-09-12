Police Summons Two Anambra Community PGs . As Tension Mounts In Nawfia - Enugwu Ukwu Towns Over Killing Of 3 Youths

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Anambra state Police Command has summoned the two President Generals of Enugwu Ukwu and Nawfia Communities following growing tension in those areas over the gruesome killing of three youths from Enugwu-Ukwu.

Recall that last Monday three persons from Enugwu-Ukwu were killed by suspected gunmen at a bush said be the boundary of the two towns while five persons escaped with bullet wounds .

One of the survivors had alleged that he got a call from someone who asked him to come with his people to the said bush to inspect something and on getting there they were asked to lie down and when they tried to enquire why the gunmen opened fire on them leading to the death of three youths.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga the Command has summoned the two President Generals of the communities for talks aimed at preventing possible break down of law and order.

At the moment it is not clear yet what the outcome of the meeting with the Police Commissioner Nnaghe Obono Itam would be but since the incident there are fears of reprisal attacks from the youths of Enugwu Ukwu who are said to be pointing accusing fingers at their fellow Umu – NRI brothers which is Nawfia Community.

When reporters visited the two Communities Wednesday morning most business activities were on low key as there were apprehensions that the two Communities may embark on a full scale communal crisis.

None of the villagers from the two Communities offered to speak while the two President Generals could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

It however could not be established if the two Communities have any case of boundary dispute though the scene of the killing is believed to be a boundary land between the two towns .

However the Command has beefed up security formations in the two Communities while manhunt for the gunmen as well as investigations have recorded impressive results which the Command has promised to make public in due time.