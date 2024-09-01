Dominican University Signs Partnership Agreement With NISER

In a bid to foster academic collaboration and strengthen institutional ties, the Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Prof Jacinta Opara, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER) in Ibadan on Wednesday August 14, 2024.During the visit, the Vice Chancellor held quality discussions with the Director-General of NISER, Prof. Anthonia Taiye Simbine, and other senior officials, exploring potential areas of partnership and knowledge sharing between the two institutions for mutual benefit.

In view of the above and as step further in strengthening ties between the two institutions, I am pleased to announce that a Partnership Agreement has been signed and entered into force between the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research and Dominican University, Ibadan. Both institutions share a commitment to advancing knowledge, research and development within the social and economic sectors, with the goal of influencing policy and fostering sustainable development in Nigeria. Through this collaboration, NISER and DUI seek to engage in joint research endeavours, promote interdisciplinary studies, and enhance their impact on policy formulation and implementation across various sectors. NISER and DUI also commit to co-hosting platforms for sharing research results, exchanging knowledge, respond to grant calls for implementing joint research projects and jointly produce a range of knowledge products including books, policy advisory briefs and think pieces. DUI students will be admitted for internship in NISER as long as they meet the minimum criteria.

The objective of this MoU is to establish a collaborative framework between NISER and DUI for enhanced effective delivery of their respective mandates for sustainable development. NISER and DUI shall jointly apply for grant funds, jointly design studies, co-author knowledge products, and co-host platforms for policy dialogues and dissemination of research findings. NISER will prioritize and provide opportunities for students from DUI to undertake internships at the institute. NISER and DUI will create opportunities for mutual staff engagement and faculty exchange, including engagements as Research Associates, Sabbatical Fellows, and part-time lecturers for interested faculty members from both institutions.

This partnership shall be effective from the date of signature by both parties and shall remain in force for a period of four years. Either party may terminate this partnership agreement by providing written notice to the other party at least 30 days prior to the intended termination date. The partnership agreement is renewable on expiration, subject to mutual agreement by the two parties. Both parties acknowledge that some research findings and materials may be of a sensitive nature. Therefore, both parties agree to maintain strict confidentiality regarding any sensitive information shared between them during this collaboration.

The intellectual property rights of the research findings and materials provided by NISER shall remain with NISER. DUI shall not claim ownership rights over the research outputs or materials that emanate solely from NISER. However, DUI shall be granted a non-exclusive license to reproduce, translate, and adapt the materials for the purpose of dissemination, subject to mutual agreement. The intellectual property rights of the research findings and materials provided by DUI shall remain with DUI. NISER shall not claim ownership rights over the research outputs or materials that emanate solely from DUI. However, NISER shall be granted a non-exclusive license to reproduce, translate, and adapt the materials for the purpose of dissemination, subject to mutual agreement. The intellectual property rights of the research findings and materials provided jointly by NISER and DUI shall remain with both parties. NISER and DUI may lay claim to joint ownership rights over the research outputs or materials that emanate from both parties. Permission to grant a non-exclusive license to a third party to reproduce, translate, and adapt the materials for the purpose of dissemination shall be subject to mutual agreement by NISER and DUI.

This MoU shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria. Any disputes arising from this MoU shall be resolved amicably through negotiation and mutual agreement between the parties. In the event that a dispute cannot be resolved through negotiation, the parties agree to seek mediation or arbitration as a means of alternative dispute resolution. This Partnership Agreement constitutes the entire understanding between NISER and DUI regarding their research and policy influencing mandates. Any amendments or modifications to this MoU shall be made in writing and signed by both parties.

The Federal Government established the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) in 1960 and domiciled it in the University of Ibadan. This followed the dissolution of the West African Institute of Social and Economic Research (WAISER), which the colonial government established in 1950 to serve as a Think Tank in the field of social and economic development for the then British West Africa territory. In 1977, the Federal Government detached the Institute from the University of Ibadan and made it autonomous via NISER Act No. 70 of 1977 (now Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2006 CAP 115). In 1987, NISER moved out of the University of Ibadan to its headquarters at Ojoo, Ibadan and was placed under the Presidency. In 2006, the Federal Government merged the National Manpower Board (NMB) with NISER and placed the Institute under the National Planning Commission (NPC).

We are excited to explore opportunities for collaboration with NISER. This MoU underscores the commitment of Dominican University to building strategic relationships with leading research institutions like NISER, with the aim of advancing academic excellence and driving socio-economic development. This partnership agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter in the collaborative journey between both institutions as they share a common goal of advancing knowledge and promoting socio-economic growth. By working together, both institutions can leverage each other’s strengths, expertise, and resources to achieve greater impact for the development of the country and the world at large.