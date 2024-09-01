Open Letter To The President Ahmed Bola Tinubu (Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu)

My name is Daniel Sunday Onuoha, The Founder of Peace Of Yahweh Synagogue and Eastern Judaism, located in southeast, Nigeria.

I am using this time to write to you, Mr president of Nigeria in the person of Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the already existing issue concerning the release of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is a kind of open letter to you and to warn you for the second time as I had warned you, on this same issue immediately after the inauguration of your administration last year, 2023. This second letter to you, I pray may be the last letter/warning prior to the release of the subject, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, to avoid the impending catastrophe waiting to occur soonest. This is not a threat to you, Mr president but a message from the most high God (Yahweh), which was mandated to me to deliver to you. There is no need telling you the details of how Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested/kidnapped by the previous administration of the former president Mohammed Buhari, I presumed you know everything concerning the unlawful arrest and detention.

The warning mandated to me, Cohen D.S.Onuoha by the most high God (Yahweh) to deliver to you though some of them have taken place in milder degree and some are yet to take place.

The Message runs as follows: that I should tell you to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as he is a prophet of the most high God on a mission to rescue the people of Biafra and also the people of Yoruba (Oduduwa) and whoever tries to stop him will meet a brick wall. His continued detention shall spend doom to the person(s) in particular and the country, Nigeria, in general. if you fail to release him it is like detaining yourself and Nigerians because the Nigeria as a country will experience harsher calamities ranging from economic, political, social woes/problems amongst others. The existing problems in Nigeria now are part of the penalties slated to manifest but in a milder degree; but if you fail to release him, a harsher ones shall come. The only solution to the problems of Nigeria now is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from your detention facility or He (God), will make the economic, political, social problems e.t.c of Nigeria harsher than what is obtainable today in the country. Death is another penalty the most high God asked me to tell you that death shall befall to those that have hands in detaining, stopping, and refusing to release the prophet of God, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. God (Yahweh) asked me to tell you not to delay further before it is too late. I, Cohen D.S Onuoha, is warning you, probably the last time. I also want you to put this warning into action, let it not be like the warning I gave to erstwhile C.A.N president, Oritsejafor in 2011, when I travelled from Akwa Ibom to his church at Warri, Delta State and also to Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock, during his administration. Both failed to implement those warnings and the consequence of that disobedience is why the Country is in this bad situation, especially, the Easterners. I am solemnly warning you to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as I said before, it is not a threat but as a message from the Most High God to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu. Remember, Ojukwu released Obafemi Awolowo before the war for peace to reign as he did not ask for any advice to release him.

Mr president I urge you to listen and harken to the message of Yahweh delivered to you through me, the servant of the most high God, Cohen D.S Onuoha of the Peace Of Yahweh Synagogue and Eastern Judaism with the Levites. I am only a servant and messenger of God (Yahweh). I advised you to act fast to avoid the upcoming calamities/disasters that shall befall you and the country, Nigeria.

Faithfully,

Cohen D.S Onuoha

Founder, Peace Of Yahweh Synagogue And Eastern Judaism With The Levites.

September 2024.