Chukwuma Begins Anambra Guber Journey, Inaugurates Campaign Council

The frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukwuma has formally begun the race for the Anambra State House with the inauguration of his primary election campaign council in Abuja at the weekend.

The 15-man campaign council comprises a stellar cast of proven political and community leaders whose influence on the political environment of Anambra State has been established over time.

Leading the team as the Director-General is Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, former House of Representatives member who represented Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, and Chief Uzu Okagbue who doubled as Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff of former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. Okagbue was duly appointed as the Deputy Director-General of Chukwuma’s campaign in Anambra Central senatorial zone.

Other members of the campaign council include, Chief Raphael Okeke, Deputy Director-General, Anambra North Zone, Chief Jude Osude, Deputy Director-General, Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Barr. C.J Chinwuba, Secretary of the Campaign Council, Hon. Hillary Udeanu, Director of Security, His Excellency Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, Director of Finance, Chief Tony Onyima, Ph.D., Director, Research and Documentation, and Chief Uche Nworah, Ph.D, Director of Media/Communications.

Others include, Mr. Ifeanyi Njelita, Director of Protocol, Hon. Chinedu Eluemunoh, Director of Contact & Mobilization, Hon. Chinedu Nnatuanya M, Director of Strategy, Planning and Monitoring, Hon. James Eze, Campaign Spokesperson, Hon. Emeka Ahonu, Director, Chieftancy and Town Union Matters and Hon. Fort Dike, Political Adviser.

Inaugurating the Council, Sir Chukwuma charged members of the council to work hard to ensure that he emerges as the candidate of APC in the party’s coming primary election.

In his own words, “My dear brothers and sisters, I want you to see your acceptance to serve in my campaign council as a call to serve Ndi Anambra. We are all familiar with the current situation in our dear state. Everyone is feeling the effects of insecurity and other challenges facing our people. The time to turn the corner is now, or else, we will wake up one day and we won’t have any state to return home to. Our message which we are pitching to our party people, to guide their decisions during the party primaries is anchored on my ‘HIS’ vision – human capital development, infrastructural development and security. Every other thing or enabler will ride on these three critical pillars.”

Speaking on behalf of the members of the campaign council, the DG, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi observed that Sir. Chukwuma’s decision to join the gubernatorial race was a clear sign that God’s appointed time to redeem Anambra State had finally come. Said he, “Paul Chukwuma is like a special purpose vehicle through which Anambra people are quickly coming together to rescue our dear state.”

Speaking further, Hon. Ibezi observed that “with our collective commitment and God’s blessings, we will deliver Sir Chukwuma as the APC candidate for the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election. Sir Chukwuma is ready and prepared. He is tried and tested. He is a God-fearing family man who is passionate about service. He is ready to lead the charge to birth the new Anambra. On behalf of the gubernatorial campaign council, we thank you for finding us worthy to serve in the council and Ndi Anambra. We accept this challenge.”

The inauguration eventually dovetailed into a seminar which was meticulously planned to wake the council members up to the great task at hand, offering them a conceptual handle for the challenge they had accepted.

Two highly respected scholars and university dons were drafted to deliver carefully curated lectures at the seminar. A professor of political science, Prof. Tochukwu Okeke of the University of Abuja delivered the opening lecture entitled “Pragmatic Politics that Wins or Emotive Politics that Marginalizes,” while Prof Chukwuemeka Jaja Nwanegbo of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka spoke on the topic, “Team Leadership, Developing Shared Vision and Success in Campaign Management.”

The seminar was marked by intense exchanges and brainstorming as council members swung into action, analyzing the current leadership incubus in Anambra State and making scenario planning on what Sir Chukwuma must do to get his party’s nomination and eventually reset Anambra State.