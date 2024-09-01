8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo: How Ex- Reps Member, Nwachukwu Emerged PDP State Chairman

Politics
PDP Stakeholders Quash One Tenure Zoning System For Zango-Kataf LG Chairmen
PDP Stakeholders Quash One Tenure Zoning System For Zango-Kataf LG Chairmen

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Austin Nwachukwu has emerged the State Chairman of People Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter.

His emergence followed by the party’s state congress which was held on Saturday, at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Center in Owerri.

The Congress witnessed significant participation from delegates and members across all the 27 LGAs in the State.

The newly elected Chairman before now, was a former Federal House of Representatives member, who represented Ehime-Mbano/Ihitte-Uboma/Obowo Okigwe South Federal Constituency between 2007 to 2011.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the electoral panel, Odion Agweh said that a total of 2,916 delegates participated in the exercise and that Nwachukwu emerged winner of the Chairmanship position having scored the highest number of votes cast.

READ ALSO  Anambra Govt Gives Reasons for Sealing Oppositions' Offices in Awka

In his acceptance speech, Nwachukwu expressed profound gratitude to the party for finding him worthy to steer its leadership and vowed to lead the party towards success in the 2027 elections.

He promised to run an inclusive leadership as he offered hands of reconciliation to former party members who had left the party.

The newly elected Chairman also expressed gratitude to the Electoral Committee for overseeing a peaceful and orderly outcome.

He pledged allegiance to the party’s constitution as he acknowledged the efforts of the national leadership which he said contributed to the success of the Congress.

Other executive members of the party were also elected during the exercise.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Aspirants Stranded As Uzodinma, APC Move For Consensus Primary In Imo LG Poll – Party Raises ₦1.459 Billion
Next article
Chukwuma Begins Anambra Guber Journey, Inaugurates Campaign Council

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Katsina: PDP elects new state exco

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.