Bauchi PDP Elects New State Officials

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The new officials to run the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi State for the next four years have been elected.

They are Pharmacy Sama’ila Burga as Chairman, Alhaji Falalu Attah Deputy Chairman, Bakoji Aliyu Bobo Secretary, Danlami Garba Abubakar Zonal Chairman Bauchi South, Sani Muhammad Burra Zonal Chairman Bauchi Central and Mustapha Mai Kwana Zonal Chairman Bauchi North.

Others are Hafsat Adamu Treasurer, Garba Mundaminyo Financial Secretary, Abdulkadir Alin Bababa Organizing Secretary, Adamu Babayo Gabarin Publicity Secretary, Babangida Maliya Youth Leader, Maimuna Ahmad Women Leader among others.

Announcing the results, the Chairman Electoral Committee Ambassador Umar El-Gash said all the candidates returned unopposed.

Ambassador Umar El-Gash who described the election as orderly called on the elected officials uphold the sprit of transparency and accountability in line with the party’s guiding principles.

Addressing the new officials, the state Governor Bala Mohammed who was represented by his Deputy Muhammad Auwal Jatau charged them to build on the achievements recorded by their predecessors to enable PDP maintain its position as the ruling party in the state.

Bala Mohammed who congratulated them for their election expressed confidence on the ability of the new leadership to deliver on their mandate.

The event featured voting, announcing the results and administration of the oath of office and allegiance.