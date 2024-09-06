APGA Accuses Chekwas Okorie Of Judicial Blackmail

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has accused the founding National Chairman of the party and National Chairman of the United Progressive Party UPP Chief Chekwas Okorie of blackmailing the party .

The party further described the recent accusation of Okorie against Gov Charles Soludo of destabilizing the party as an affront to misleading party members and the general public for his own selfish gains .

This is coming as the Appeal Court recently granted the prayers of the National Chairman of the party Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa to appeal the pronouncement of the Court that recognized Edozie Njoku as Acting National Chairman of the party which the stated that it has the merit to appeal at the Supreme Court.

According to the release by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara it stated that the antics of Okorie was one of the reasons that led to his explosion from the party.

The statement read thus;

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed the recent address by Chief Chekwas Okorie as a litany of falsehoods and baseless assertions’

“Okorie’s history of deceit, backstabbing, and opportunism has been exposed, revealing a pattern of betrayal and unscrupulous character”

“His attempts to destabilize APGA for personal gain are desperation-driven and will not be tolerated”

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo remains an unwavering pillar of APGA, driving progress in Anambra State and cementing the party’s reputation as a force for development”

“Accusations of destabilizing APGA are baseless and only ignores Gov. Soludo’s vast contributions to the party and State”

“Governor Soludo’s commitment to APGA is unshakeable, and his leadership has been instrumental in the party’s success”

“Chief Okorie’s claims of APGA’s leadership crisis are misrepresentations, and his interpretation of the Supreme Court’s judgment is flawed”

“The lawful appeal by APGA leadership under Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa against decisions undermining the true leadership of APGA is consistent with democratic principles”

Okorie’s history of treachery and blackmail has no place in APGA, and his attempts to exploit the party for personal gain will be rejected”

” It was for this reason and more that Mr Okorie was expelled from APGA, an action validated by the Supreme Court in 2009″

“As an acclaimed Statesman, Mr Chekwas Okorie should come clean to inform Nigerians about the Federal High Court’s judgment on his purported candidacy in the 2023 Presidential election”

“What Chekwas Okorie will not tell the people is that the Courts (Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, Abuja Division) both dismissed his suit purpoting that he was the rightful Presidential candidate of APGA in the 2023 election — a charade he designed in cahout with Edozie Njoku”

“It is this same fraudulent strategy that he, Chekwas, continues to spew in his attempt to fleece the Anambra State Government of tax payers money”

“APGA remains strong and resilient under the leadership of Governor Soludo and Barrister Ezeokenwa”

” The party’s survival and success are not in question, and leaders are committed to its ideals. Chief Okorie’s attempts to undermine APGA’s leadership are rooted in personal ambition, and his latest rant should be disregarded.”

“APGA is moving forward, united and stronger, under the capable hands of its true leaders”

“Without an iota of doubt, his press conference is a sheer attempt to blackmail the judiciary and the National leader of our great Party in his usual manner”

“Prof. Charles Soludo remains committed to the truth over APGA leadership and will not readily succumb to cheap blackmail and irrational falsehood been perpetuated by Chekwas and Co”

“Why are they afraid of going back to the Supreme Court if truly the Supreme Court declared Edozie Njoku as National Chairman? ”

“Why are they strenuously opposing applications for leave to Appeal to the Supreme Court? Why are they panicking that the matter is returning to the Supreme Court? Of course, they know their game and falsehood will be exposed!”

“The right to Appeal is a constitutional right guaranteed in our constitution”

“So why are they afraid that Chief Victor Ike Oye wants to appeal to the Supreme Court?”

“Why are they afraid that APGA and its National Chairman Barr SLY EZEOKENWA wants to Appeal as interested parties to the Supreme Court? I thought Edozie Njoku said we are afraid to approach the Supreme Court? So why are they opposing the applications for leave to Appeal to the Supreme Court? ”

“Edozie Njoku himself knows that Supreme Court never declared him as National Chairman of APGA. Indeed, the day of reckoning is at hand ” he said.