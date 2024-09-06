Soon-to-Be-Settled Apprentice Reportedly Dies in Anambra Hotel Room After Taking Hard Drugs to ‘Satisfy’ a Lady

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A soon-to-be settled apprentice (Nwa Boy) has reportedly died inside a hotel room after taking some suspected hard drugs to “charge up” himself to be able to “satisfy” a lady he booked for sexual affairs.

The incident happened over the week at the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to a video currently trending on social media from the scene of the incident, it was gathered that the deceased was almost concluding his apprenticeship at the Onitsha Main Market, and was to be settled this December after having served his Master for many years.

It was further gathered from the video that, on that fateful day of the incident, the deceased, simply identified as Kenechukwu (popularly known as KC) booked a room in a popular hotel in the Onitsha area where after sealing a sex negotiation deal with his female friend who is a salesgirl at the Main Market. Although, the sex partner was alleged to be a hook-up girl.

Recounting how it happened, during interrogation, the salesgirl, simply identified as Precious, narrated that, when she got to the hotel and contacted KC, he told him to come upstairs where the room is located.

“When I got there, he had already pulled off his shirt and was already lying down. He had a substance inside a nylon that he put in his mouth. When I asked him what the thing was, he said it was pure water,” she recounted.

Precious further added that “After a short while, I noticed that his eyes were closing, and I began to wonder what was happening to him, and asked him if he was feeling sleepy.

“And as I was asking him that, he lied down again, and said I should allow him to sleep, holding another small white substance in his hands, together with a black thing that looked like a straw.”

Continuing, she said she immediately went down and informed the hotel Management and called them up to the room to see things for themselves.

According to her, the hotel Management, upon seeing what was happening and KC’s condition at that moment, told her to start contacting his family members to come; and whom, when contacted, were all far away from the scene, except one of them who later went there, before which the collapsed KC had already stopped breathing.

It was further gathered that KC’s pastor was also contacted by his sibling, and he immediately began to pray for him over the phone for his revival (with the phone placed close to his ear), and after which Kenechukwu still never woke up till date.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was not aware of the incident.