One Year After, Former MD of National Light Newspapers, Nnabuife, Gets New Appointment

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Sir Chuka Nnabuife, the immediate-past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Newspapers and Printing Corporation (ANPC), publishers of the National Light Newspaper, Ka Ọ Dị Taa Igbo language newspaper, and Sportslight Xtra newspaper, has been appointed the Managing Director of the Civic and Social Reformation Office in the State.

Mr. Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, announced the appointment in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

Nnabuife’s appointment is coming one year after the end of his service as the MD/CEO of ANPC, following the closure of the National Light by Governor Soludo

According to Press Secretary Aburime, the appointment is part of Governor Soludo’s commitment to fostering civic responsibility, social reform, and cultural advancement in the Anambra State.

He further revealed that Sir Nnabuife, a journalist of international repute, is a Fellow of both the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) and the Society of Nigerian Artists (FSNA), and brings into the Office an impressive pedigree spanning over 35 years in journalism, media administration, and the arts.

Aburime said Nnabuife’s “dynamic career has taken him across all continents, except Australia, as he continues to promote societal discourse through media, community leadership, and his wide-ranging artistic ventures.

“A prolific writer and author of nine books, including co-authoring two, Mr. Nnabuife has also directed and produced two films, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigerian art and media landscape. His remarkable career is punctuated by over 40 awards and recognitions, attesting to his innovative approach to media and communication.

“Mr. Nnabuife holds a Master of Science in Media and Communication from Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, specialising in Media Enterprise. His academic journey also includes a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from the University of Calabar, a Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja, and a Higher National Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu. He further pursued professional certification from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Nigeria.

“Prior to this appointment, Mr. Nnabuife served as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation from July 2018 to September 2023, and the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National Light Newspaper from July 2014 to June 2018, among other notable editorial positions.

“A knight of the St. John International Order of the Roman Catholic Church, Mr. Nnabuife’s leadership and expertise are expected to significantly impact civic and social reformation efforts across Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo congratulates Mr. Nnabuife on his new role and expresses confidence in his ability to drive meaningful reforms that will enhance the cultural and social fabric of our state.”