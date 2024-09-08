I’ll win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he will win the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, made the outburst on Saturday when he inaugurated the NNPP Secretariat, along IBB Way, Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was in Katsina for a condolence visit to the Yar’adua’s family over the death of their matriarch, Hajiya Dada.

According to him, the party is ready to take over the presidency, states and other positions across the country come 2027.

He explained that the party was heading towards success in the 2027 General Elections.

The Kwankwasiya leader said, “I wish to remind you that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already dead, because we were in the party, since they have gone out of the line, we decided to check out.”

He called on Nigerians, especially women and youths not to allow themselves to be ‘deceived with spaghetti or money during the next elections.’

Kwankwaso also called on the party’s leaders to redouble their commitment towards the success of the party in the state and the country as a whole.

He commended them and other stakeholders in the state for renovating the state secretariat, saying that it is part of preparations towards success.

The NNPP leader also pledged to support a little boy, Abubakar Ibrahim of Yammawa area of the state, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition

Also speaking, the NNPP state Chairman, Alhaji Armaya’u Abdulkadir, said the party was doing everything possible to enlighten the electorate on the party’s new logo.

According to him, the new logo is symbolising education for all, which is the most concerned area of the Kwankwasiyya leader.

He said, ”There is the need for the party to embark on grassroots sensitisation to inform the members on the importance of the new logo.”