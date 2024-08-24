8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Woman sets herself ablaze in Jigawa

N/West
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Malama Fatima Bagobiri 40yrs ( F) of Garin Mallam village in Guri LGA in jigawa state has set herself ablaze due to depression over the brocage of her marrital home husband.

Contacted, the Jigawa state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, has confirmed the incidence through the Guru DPO’s reports, stressing the burnt women sustained serious burns in her body.

According to the DPO when we arrived at the scene we quickly rushed the burned wowen to Guru General Hospital on rescue mission, unfortunately on our arrival the burnt wowen gave- off and later the deceased was released to her family for burial.

Preliminary investigations have shown that the deceased had been experiencing depression since her husband’s divorced her some few months ago.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, urged citizens to submit their affairs to Almighty Allah, pray for blessings, and seek guidance from elders in on matrimonial matters for better understanding.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and seeking support during difficult times.

