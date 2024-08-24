Dogara Was Not Instrumental In Bala Mohammed Becoming Gov In 2019, Says PDP Chieftain

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A chieftain of the Bauchi State chapter of the People Democratic party (PDP), Honourable Musa Zango, has debunked a false claim that without the support of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, incumbent Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed would not have become the governor in 2019.

The PDP Chieftain stated this during an interview with some journalists in the state while reacting to statements from some stakeholders in the state as a result of Governor Mohammed’s criticism of Tinubu’s administration and 2027 elections.

According to him, it was necessary to set the records straight, pointing out that his intention was not to join issues with any group of persons whose statements are targeted at overheating the polity and distorting the achievements of Governor Mohammed through the spread of false information.

Hon Zango said that there is nothing wrong in having a viable opposition in democracy, noting that it should be done in a manner that respect the office and the person of a governor but not to tarnish his image.

“The comment made by Governor Bala Mohammed at the flag-off campaign of the local government elections where he stated that President Bola Tinubu’s policies will not take Nigeria to the promise land was viewed by Dogara as an attack to the President, forgetting that the policies are inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians.

“For Dogara’s information, Governor Bala has the highest respect for the office and person of Mr President. Without mincing words, we want to state categorically here that Governor Bala’s comment against Mr. President’s policies need not attract negative reactions considering the fact that Nigerians have been exposed to abject poverty.

“Any well-meaning Nigerian will not speak against Governor Bala’s comment because he has shown that he is a patriotic Nigerian.

“Governor Mohammed, prior to 2007 when he entered into politics, had a wonderful career in the federal service where he rose to the director cadre. At the time, Dogara was running errand in Abuja until former Governor Muazu brought him into the political limelight and made him a Special Assistant to a Minister.

“Dogara should remember that in 2007 election when he contested in the PDP against late Barau of the ANPP, he lost the election. The records are there for everyone to see but as the electoral umpire declared him winner people accept the outcome.

“We want Dogara to make a bold statement on who actually won the election in 2007 if he is a man of integrity as he claims. In the 2007 election, God Almighty made it possible for Governor Mohammed to defeat then governor Muazu to emerge as the senator representing Bauchi south. Governor Bala Mohammed was later appointed as FCT minister by former President Jonathan.

“In 2019 elections where the grouped claimed Dogara installed Bala as governor. We are challenging Dogara and his co-travellers to come out and mention how was he was instrumental to thr emergence of Bala Mohammed as governor.

“To the best of our knowledge, Dogara only had one vote equal to that of Ladi Mai Kosai. The 2019 election that brought Kaura into power was a collective Movement with governor Bala Mohammad as the commander, so for Dogara to take credit is a slap on the faces of the electorates who voted for Bala as their governor. Another twist to this, is that without Dogara’s support, Governor Mohammed was still re-elected in 2023 with a superior votes despite the gang-up against him by Dogara and his cohorts.

“The conflict in Tafawa Balewa which the group claimed that Dogara brought peace Into the area is totally false because an average Bauchi person knows quite well where Dogara belongs to as far as the situation in that area is concerned.

“The peace the area is now enjoying was as a result of a legislate approval of relocation of the Tafawa Balewa Local Government headquarters to Bununu during the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda. Every citizen of Tafawa Balewa is living peaceful with one another irrespective of tribe or religion. For Dogara to take a credit for that has only exposed his ego for power,” he said.