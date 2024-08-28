3 APGA Members To Face Sanctions Over Onitsha South Ticket

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA is set to sanction three members of Onitsha South local government area following alleged anti party activities ahead of the Conduct of the September 28th local government election.

The trio of Hon Onyebuchi Obi, Chief Chukwuma Akaliobi and Chief Promise Egbe had accused Gov Charles Soludo of imposing a candidate on the party..

The members who were not present at the Chairmanship and Councillorship primary elections that nominated Chief Emeka Joseph Orji as candidate of the party has attracted the anger of Onitsha South Stakeholders who in a meeting demanded for sanctions against the members.

Recall that non of the three members obtained nomination forms for the primary election and were not at the venue of the excise.

According to a resolution signed by the Chairman Fegge landlords Association Mr Okwudili Ezenwunne, leader of Ochanja Market Mr Bonaventure Muo and Mr Okey Ojiudu of Odakpu landlords Association they stated that;

“Our attention has been drawn to the activities of the some so called aspirants masquerading and pretending to be contesting for the Chairmanship ticket of the party in Onitsha South local government area which is against the party Constitution ”

“These members , Hon Onyebuchi Obi, Chief Chukwuma Akaliobi and Chief Promise Egbe have been carrying out anti party activities even when the primary elections have been concluded”

“In view of these activities we call on our Governor Prof Charles Soludo to disregard whatever position they claim to hold as it is tailored towards frustrating the September 28th local government election in Anambra state”

“We call on the leadership of our dear party headed by our National Chairman Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa and the ward and local government Chairmen of our party to suspend them from the party following their anti party activities ”

The stakeholders reaffirmed their support and loyalty to the government of Prof Charles Soludo adding that the candidacy of Chief Emeka Joseph Orji is one that would sustain the developmental strides of his administration.