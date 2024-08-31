US-Based Man Who Quit Nigerian Politics Storms the Movie World with ‘Yes I Do’

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Hon. Ubong Inyang, a former Nigerian politician turned Hollywood filmmaker, has once again captured the spotlight with the release of his new film, ‘Yes I Do’, in the United States. The movie, set to debut on Amazon Prime in September 2024, marks a significant milestone in Inyang’s career, showcasing his remarkable journey from a public servant in Nigeria to an award-winning actor and producer in the US.

Inyang, a native of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, made headlines when he resigned from politics after a distinguished career in local governance. He served as a Ward 8 Councillor in his local government and was the Majority Leader of the Uyo Legislative Council. His political career also saw him hold influential positions, including Personal Assistant to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Public Relations Officer for the Akwa Ibom State Councillors Forum. Despite his political success, Inyang made the bold decision to leave Nigeria in 2011, relocating to the United States to pursue a long-held dream of a career in film.

Since making this transition, Inyang has carved out a notable presence in the competitive world of Hollywood. His dedication to his craft has earned him critical acclaim, culminating in his recognition as the Best African American Actor/Producer at the prestigious IndieFest Film Awards in California. This accolade has solidified his standing as a formidable talent in the film industry, a far cry from his earlier days in Nigerian politics.

‘Yes I Do’, Inyang’s latest project, is a romantic drama that promises to engage viewers with its compelling narrative and intense emotional depth. The film tells the story of Jude, a young groom abducted on his wedding day by his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Jones. The ensuing chaos leaves his bride, Vera Francis, grappling with a severe test of love and determination as she fights to reclaim her future with Jude. The storyline not only highlights the complexities of relationships but also underscores the resilience required to overcome unforeseen challenges.

Inyang’s ability to weave intricate stories that resonate with a global audience speaks to his growth as a filmmaker. ‘Yes I Do’ is expected to capture the hearts of viewers, especially those who appreciate tales of love, betrayal, and redemption. The film’s anticipated release on Amazon Prime is set to introduce Inyang’s work to an even broader audience, further establishing him as a dynamic force in the industry.

The journey of Ubong Inyang from the political arenas of Nigeria to the glitzy, high-stakes world of Hollywood is a proof to his versatility and determination. It also reflects a broader narrative of African talent making significant inroads in global cinema, challenging stereotypes, and creating a space for more diverse voices in mainstream media.

As Inyang continues to build his filmography, his story serves as an inspiration to many—demonstrating that with courage and persistence, it is possible to transcend borders and make a mark on the world stage. His latest film, ‘Yes I Do’, is not just a proof to his skills as a storyteller but also a celebration of the new paths he has forged since leaving behind his political career.

Ubong Inyang’s evolution from a political figure in Nigeria to an award-winning actor and filmmaker in the United States is a journey worth watching. His story, and the stories he tells through his films, continue to push the boundaries of what African filmmakers can achieve on the global stage.