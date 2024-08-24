8.4 C
In Anambra, Indebted Man Drinks Poison, Rescued by Police

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a 27-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide because of his indebtedness to his business colleague.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, who said the incident happened on Friday, August 23.

According to him, the rescued young man, identified as Alozie John, who hails from Iselu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but resident in Umunnachi in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, engaged the Police Command in a WhatsApp chat after he drank a poisonous substance hoping for death because of his indebtedness of one million, two hundred thousand naira (1,200,000) to his supplier of livestock products.

He further revealed that police after rescuing the man, debriefed him, and also rendered medical assistance to him, after which he was kept in safe custody for monitoring.

The statement reads: “On 23/8/2024, Anambra Police rescued a young man who attempted to take his own life. He was debriefed, rendered medical assistance and kept in safe custody for monitoring.

“The young man, who was later identified as Alozie John ‘m’ aged 27 years from Isielu LGA Ebonyi State but lives in Umunnachi, Dunukofia L.G.A., WhatsApp message was intercepted when he engaged the Command on a chat that he drank a poisonous substance hoping for death because of indebtedness of one million, two hundred thousand naira to his supplier of livestock products.

“He further confessed that he deals with selling live Chicken and after he took the harmful chemical did not feel otherwise.

“Meanwhile, his mother was contacted, and she is currently assisting the Police with evaluation, references and transfer to a better facility for proper and other necessary care of the boy.”

