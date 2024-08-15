8.4 C
Hit-and-run Driver Crushes Motorcyclist, Injures One Other in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A private motorcycle rider has died, while one other person sustained varied degrees of injuries, following a fatal crashed that occured in Anambra State.

The fatal traffic crash, which occured along the Awka-Nteje-Onitsha Expressway at about 11:30am on Thursday, involved an unidentified driver of a commercial Mercedes Tipper with registration number: XA158ZT and the unidentified driver of private motorcycle with no registration number.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, RC Margaret B. Onabe, the probable cause of the fatal road traffic crash was wrongful overtaking.

Quoting an eyewitness account, Onabe said the motorcyclist was trying to overtake the tipper, but lost control and fell, while and the tipper rammed on him and crashed.

It was gathered that the tipper driver, upon noticing the accident, abandoned his tipper fled.

“Three male adults and one female adult were involved in the crash.
One male adult was killed. One female adult was injured, and two male adults were rescued unhurt.

“Before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Nteje to the scene, DPO team, Oyi Division, were on ground. The killed victim was taken away by family members to Aguleri,” the statement partly reads.

Reacting, the Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Joyce Nnenaya Alexander sympathized with the families of the dead victim, and also wished the injured victims quick recovery.

She also admonished drivers to watch and be sure the road is clear before overtaking; while also urging them to be observant with their environment and always pay full concentration to driving, as safety is everyone’s business.

