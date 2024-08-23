Soludo Sustains Grassroots Development, Hands Over Solar-Powered Borehole to Anaku

By Azuka Offor

The breath of the Solution Effect has yet blown upon another Anambra community, Anaku, in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, as the community received a newly completed solar-powered borehole from the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in the State.

The solar-powered borehole, described as another Solution Touch, is part of the numerous testimonials that trail the ongoing resuscitation of virtually all the moribund water schemes across the entire state, being championed through the Commissioner Julius Chukwuemeka-headed Ministry of Power and Water Resources.

Located at the Anaku Central Primary School, the now fully-functional borehole was handed over to the school and the entire community over the week by officials of the Ministry.

Speaking during the technical handover, the Commissioner, represented by the Team Leader in Anambra North Senatorial Zone and staff of the Ministry, Mr Okechukwu Onyedibe, said Governor Soludo’s administration is poised to fulfilling his manifesto promises, one of which is providing clean, safe and potable water to a rapidly growing population, as well as improving quality of life for all residents.

He added that the project is durable, eco-friendly and costless to manage, due to its use of solar as the power source, as against the old fashion of diesel-powered generator.

Mr. Onyedibe further urged the community to secure and sustain the water project to serve the purpose and stand the test of time, adding that the project is for the collective benefit of the community; hence, the need for them to see it as their own and protect it from vandals.

On his part, the President General of the community, Mr Onyebuchi Paul Nwuba, expressed gratitude on Governor Soludo for his efforts in bringing back to life their vital resources after a prolonged moribundity.

He further thanked the Governor for always bringing their own dividends of democracy to them down to the grassroots, as well as for all other things the community has so far benefited from his administration, including the appointment of one of their sons as a Commissioner in the State.

The PG also assured of the community’s maximum support to the Soludo Administration, and an adequate protection of every government facility in the area.

Also speaking, the Contractor and representative of the company that handled the project, Aldove Nigeria Ltd., who used the opportunity to thank the President General for their support and cooperation throughout the period of the project execution; also explained that the water was extended to the toilet facility in the school, to help in maintaining clean environment. He also joined his voice to urge the community to safeguard the project to ensure its functionality and sustainability.

Contributing, the Project Supervisor, Mr. Ofozor Paul of the State Ministry of Power and Water Resources, also advised the community to ensure that only those trained for the project are allowed to operate and handle the facility to avoid destruction of the good project.

Signing of the handover note by the President General, representative of the school Management, and the Contractor formed the high point of the event.