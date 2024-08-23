Muslim cleric hosts inter-faith meeting for national unity in Kano

Dr. Surajudeen Adewuyi Muhammad (ASAMU 1), the Aare of Musulumi of Kano, has convened an Inter-Faith Meeting and Prayers, calling for inter-religious cohesion and national unity.

The gathering, which drew a diverse assembly of Muslim and Christian clerics, as well as congregants from various sects and denominations across Kano and other North-West states, underscored the importance of faith in addressing Nigeria’s current challenges.

According to him, the meeting was convened to address issues concerning the state of the nation, as expressed in a letter he had earlier sent to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State Chapter.

In the letter, Dr. Muhammad highlighted the increasing ethnic and religious tensions, economic difficulties, and the urgent need for unity among Nigerians.

He proposed an inter-faith meeting and joint prayers, believing that such an initiative could foster solidarity and cooperation among citizens of different faiths.

In his opening remarks at the event, Dr. Muhammad reiterated the objectives of the meeting, emphasizing the power of prayer and the need for collective efforts to ensure the survival and prosperity of the country.

He called on all attendees to pray earnestly for Nigeria, noting that as people of faith, they owed the leadership of the country, led by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a debt of prayers as prescribed by the scriptures. The Aare posited that supporting the government through prayer was a patriotic duty for all citizens.

Dr. Muhammad acknowledged the enormous task facing the new administration and urged for patience and cooperation from all Nigerians.

“The job of restoring Nigeria to the path of glory isn’t something that can be achieved within a year,” he added, calling for every hand to be on deck to support the government’s efforts.

The meeting was well attended by Christian clerics.

All the christian clerics who spoke to our Correspondent, expressed their appreciation for the Aare’s noble initiative, highlighting the importance of such gatherings in promoting peace and understanding among different religious groups.

They further expressed commitment towards doing their best to encourage their followers to be patient and continue praying for the progress and growth of the country.

The inter-faith gathering concluded with joint prayers led by representatives of both faiths.

The prayers focused on the country’s unity, economic recovery, and guidance for the leadership in making decisions that would benefit all Nigerians.

Our Correspondent reports that the event was a poignant reminder of the potential for unity and collaboration across religious divides, especially in challenging times.

Participants expressed their hope that such inter-faith collaborations would become more frequent, contributing to a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Honourable Seyi Olorunsola, a Community Leader cum politician who actively participated in the meeting described Dr. Muhammad’s initiative as a vital step towards building bridges between communities and fostering a shared sense of responsibility for the nation’s future.

Accoding to him, “the success of the meeting underscored the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation among religious leaders in Nigeria.

“As the country navigates through its challenges, the role of faith in promoting unity and supporting the government’s efforts cannot be overemphasized.

“The Aare’s call to action served as a timely reminder that, despite differences in beliefs, all Nigerians share a common goal of seeing the country thrive.”