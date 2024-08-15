Soludo Lauds Nduka Foundation for Community Development

Rose Oranye

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has commended the Nduka Foundation for its commitment to the development of education in Anambra State.

The Governor spoke through the Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, during the commissioning of the Divisional Library, Abagana, and award of recognition of academic excellence for all primary schools in Anambra State, sponsored by Nduka Foundation, in collaboration with Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) on Wednesday, August 14 at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area.

According to him, the project is a practical response to the government’s Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) initiative.

He explained that PPCP is a community development initiative that gives wealthy Ndị Anambra, both within and in diaspora, the opportunity to participate in developing their communities.

While commending the President, Nduka Foundation, Dr. Chinwe Nduka and her husband, Dr Clement Nduka for initiating and sponsoring the projects, he called on Ndi Anambra residing within and outside Nigeria to emulate them as Government cannot do everything alone, especially at this time when resources are acutely scarce.

In her remarks, the Acting Director, Anambra State Library Board, Mrs Obioma Obalum, disclosed that Dr. Mrs Nduka, an indigene of Abagana, married to Nri, who had last year, renovated the Orofia Village Hall housing the former library, has fulfilled her promise to build a permanent structure for the Divisional Library.

She thanked the Foundation and the people of Abagana for their numerous assistance to the Library, urging the people to avail themselves of the learning opportunities provided by the Library.

President of Nduka Foundation, High Chief Dr Chinwe Nduka, popularly known as Anyafulugo, thanked ASUBEB officials and their supporters for their interest in the Anambra State Primary Schools Academic Excellence Recognition Ceremony which is at its third edition.

She said “The activity is to spur our pupils in this infantry stage of their education into higher ambitions,” adding that “We in Nduka Foundation recognize that we need to catch our children early in their development to plant and water the seeds of hard work and inculcate in them a sense of diligence and a competitive spirit.”

In a welcome address, the Chairman, Orofia Village Association, Orofia Abagana, Chief Sebastian Anyansi narrated how the association continued searching for a financier to re-roof the Chime Hall until High Chief Nduka came to their aid through her brother, Chief Ikem Onwuadi and later renovated the entire building, fenced the premises and developed the idea of building a permanent divisional library.

He appreciated the Onwuadi Family for encouraging their daughter to do good for the community.

Oranye is of the Ministry of Information, Anambra State.