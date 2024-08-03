8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

3rd Abandoned Baby Recovered in Anambra in Two Months, Covered with Dried Plantain Leaves

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely one month after a 3-month-old baby was abandoned in front of Oragram Technical College Oraukwu, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, another one-day-old baby has been found abandoned inside a sack bag, within church a church premises in Nkpor-Agu, also in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

This is also coming barely two months after the lifeless body of another one-day-old babygirl was found wrapped in a sack bag and dumped near a heap of refuse along Ifite Road, off Aroma Junction, in Awka, the State capital.

According to a voiceover accompanying a video currently trending on social media, the latest baby, found earlier this week, was dumped inside a bag and covered with dried plantain leaves within the premises of the church, located at the Engr. Chukelu Street, Ububa South, Nkpor Agu.

READ ALSO  Notorious Healthy Beggar Arrested More Than the 14th Time, As Anambra Govt Storms the Streets Again

“Anyone who knows who may have committed this dastardly act should please come forward, so we can assist police in their investigation. The incident has been reported to the Ogidi Police Division,” the voicer, who described himself as the Chief Security Officer of the Nkpor Community, added.

When contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had “escalated the information to the Area Commander for proper investigation.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ANSIEC Meets with Stakeholders, Addresses Concerns on Proposed Anambra Local Govt Election
Next article
Soludo Lauds Nduka Foundation for Community Development

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Notorious Healthy Beggar Arrested More Than the 14th Time, As Anambra Govt Storms the Streets Again

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.