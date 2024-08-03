3rd Abandoned Baby Recovered in Anambra in Two Months, Covered with Dried Plantain Leaves

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely one month after a 3-month-old baby was abandoned in front of Oragram Technical College Oraukwu, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, another one-day-old baby has been found abandoned inside a sack bag, within church a church premises in Nkpor-Agu, also in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

This is also coming barely two months after the lifeless body of another one-day-old babygirl was found wrapped in a sack bag and dumped near a heap of refuse along Ifite Road, off Aroma Junction, in Awka, the State capital.

According to a voiceover accompanying a video currently trending on social media, the latest baby, found earlier this week, was dumped inside a bag and covered with dried plantain leaves within the premises of the church, located at the Engr. Chukelu Street, Ububa South, Nkpor Agu.

“Anyone who knows who may have committed this dastardly act should please come forward, so we can assist police in their investigation. The incident has been reported to the Ogidi Police Division,” the voicer, who described himself as the Chief Security Officer of the Nkpor Community, added.

When contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had “escalated the information to the Area Commander for proper investigation.”