Soludo Hails Obiano, Ngige on Birthdays, Says Their Tenures Contributed to Anambra’s Development

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated two former governors of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, and Senator Chris Ngige on their 69th and 72nd birthday respectively.

Governor Soludo gave the felicitations in congratulatory messages issued through his media aide on Thursday, in which he hailed the ex-governors.

Soludo, in the congratulatory messages, also attested the tenures of the two former governors were characterized by visionary initiatives, policies, and infrastructural developments that contributed to the overall development of Anambra State.

The first congratulatory message reads: “The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressed warm congratulations to his predecessor, His Excellency, Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, FCIB, fondly known as Akpokudike, on the joyous occasion of his 69th birthday.

“In a statement celebrating the former distinguished banker and politician who governed Anambra State from 2014 to 2022, Governor Soludo commended Chief Obiano for his exemplary leadership and passion for the progress of Anambra State.

“He also commended Chief Obiano’s visionary initiatives and policies during his tenure, which significantly contributed to the growth and development of Anambra State

“Therefore, Governor Soludo is happy to celebrate Chief Obiano’s life and his enduring impact on Anambra State, wishing him continued sound health, happiness, and fulfilment on this auspicious occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.”

On the other hand, the second congratulatory message reads, “The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has congratulated a former Governor of the State, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON, CON, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“In his goodwill remark, Governor Soludo lauded Senator Ngige as a distinguished leader whose contributions to the development and progress of Anambra State remain indelible.

“The Governor recalled Senator Ngige’s tenure as an era characterised by significant infrastructural development, particularly in road construction and urban renewal in the state.

“Governor Soludo further noted that Senator Ngige had, through his commitment and dedication to public service, continued to be exemplary in his subsequent roles as a distinguished Senator and former Minister of Labour and Employment in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As Dr Chris Ngige celebrates another year, Governor Soludo joins his family, friends, and well-wishers in thanking God for his life and praying for his continued good health and wisdom in the service of the nation and Anambra state.”