8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Deepening Nigeria-BBC Relations Crucial for an Informed Society, say’s Information Minister

National

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

A deepening of mutual understanding between Nigeria and the BBC World Service is critical to a more informed society, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said, during a working visit to the British Broadcasting Corporation headquarters in London.

Idris’s visit to the BBC is part of a bridge-building and cooperation efforts between Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and foreign and local media houses.

At a meeting with the BBC’s top management, headed by Mr Jonathan Munro, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the BBC News and Director of the BBC World Service, Idris canvassed for fostering understanding as a key element in driving development.

”The media plays an indispensable role in shaping the right narratives, fostering understanding, and driving development, and as such, it is incumbent on media houses with global reach to deepen their understanding of the socio-political, economic, and cultural characteristics of the societies they report on,” said Idris.

READ ALSO  Chinese Firm Seizes Another $57m Nigerian Jet In Canada

He also underscored the vital role the BBC plays as a longstanding narrator of the Nigerian political journey, saying that it was important for the BBC to balance its reporting on Nigeria by highlighting the progress and successes of the country and adopting deliberate content that inspires hope for a brighter future

”Nigeria has a flourishing youth population with uncommon zeal to seize positive opportunities even in the face of immense challenges, a situation that warrants more emphasis on positive outcomes in Nigeria,” Idris posited.

One of the key challenges amongst youth in Nigeria and the world over, the Minister explained, is the rapid spread of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, which he said hinders progress and erodes trust between government and the people. He called on the BBC to further strengthen mechanisms for addressing the aforementioned challenges by also working in concert with its foreign partners to combat these threats and ensure the media ecosystems remain credible and responsible.

READ ALSO  PDP Gov's Forum blames Federal Government over #EndBadGovernance protest

The Minister praised the BBC’s expanding their operational reach in Nigeria by creating more language options in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin, saying it has helped in the cascading of information and the employment and training of many more Nigerians.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sa’adu Zungur University Expands Academic Offerings with New Programs

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  CNPP Demands Explanation from NNPC Limited Over Subsidy Bill To FAAC, Insists on Forensic Audit and Suspension of Mele Kyari

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.