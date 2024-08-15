Rojenny sports stadium proprietor decries Nigeria’s poor outing in Paris Olympiics

By Chuks Eke

Foremost sports enthusiast and proprietor of Rojenny Sports Stadium, Oba, Anambra state, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has decried Nigeria’s poor outing in the just concluded Olympic Games held in Paris, France,.

He blamed the country’s leadership for being responsible for the poor performance of the Nigerian contingents at the Olympics.

Ezeonwuka, who built the first private games village in Africa, the Rojenny Games Village, Oba, where most of the Super Eagles players were brushed up at their junior category, in his Twitter Handle, also blamed the country’s politicians whom he said have created cabals whose agenda runs parallel to national development and interest, hence the several failures facing the country.

According to Ezeonwuka who also has a Chieftaincy title of Ogilidi Igbo, “Shame to Nigeria. Shame, shame shame! Nigeria that is over 200 million people, with all the stadia, because of the poor leadership, bad governance, mundaism, Nigeria, giant of Africa cannot win any medal, even bronze medal in France”.

“The governance today is quite poor as a few men and women are frustrating the government and it’s policies to ensure that those policies have no positive impact on our people. These people don’t care about Nigerians and Nigeria. All they care about is their own personal interest and self aggrandizement”.

“Tell me how can all the stadia, national and state are all empty, private stadia are empty, no school sports, no sports development, and you blame the youths for not being able to get good jobs or succeed in life. This is not the Nigeria we suffered for”.

“Where are the school sports? Where are the sports festivals? What is happening to Nigeria? Who has taken over the country to destroy Nigeria?”

“It is unfortunate to recall how Golden Eaglets was nurtured two years and three months at my Rojenny Games Village, Oba under Fanny Amun as the coach and Okon and P O C Achebe as NFA chairman and Secretary. They went to Japan and won the World Cup”.

“Those Eaglets that were nurtured in Rojenny Games Village made up the team that won 96 Olympic soccer in Atlanta. Those players like Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro, Kanu Nwankwo, etc were nurtured at Rojenny between 1991 and 93”.

“The youths as of today have no hope. Because the leadership has given them hopeless future where no factory is working, no farming support, the education has no impact on them as it has no skills for them to acquire”.

“First of all, the cattle rearers must lock their cattle in ranches and stop destroying the rest of the farmlands in Nigeria with their cows. Cow rearing is a private business. There is no country in the world where people use their cows to destroy other people’s businesses and farms, except Nigeria”.

“Those things should stop. The cows are not federal government project, therefore the business of the cow owner should be restricted to their land, they should transport the cows in trains or motor vehicles instead of using it to destroy farmlands. If agriculture is not restored 100 percent, more danger is coming. If the youths are not keyed into something that will occupy their minds, in terms of work, it will be dangerous for the coming generation”, he ended.