8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Residents Killed As Bomb Explodes At ‘Local Joint’ In Borno

N/East
Residents Killed As Bomb Explodes At ‘Local Joint’ In Borno
...depiction

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

At least 19 people were killed after an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) suspected to be planted by Boko Haram insurgents went off at a local joint in Kawuri village, Konduga Local government area of Borno State, on Wednesday.

The incident happened three days after insurgents attacked a police station at Jakana town in the same Konduga LGA.

A policeman and one woman were killed in that attack while two patrol vans set ablaze.

A government official from the village said the bomb went off around 8:05pm at a local tea joint where the villagers gathered for a night chat, adding that dozens of people also got injured.

READ ALSO  Protest: police pledges to ensure public safety during the protest

“Nobody can say exactly how it happened, but we suspected that the bomb was planted, not a suicide attack.

“We saw corpses of 19 people with unspecified number of civilians injured. The injured were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri for treatment,” the souce said on condition of anonymity.

Kawuri community is located around 50 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The incident occcured 24 hours after an Accountant working with Local Education Authority in Damboa Local Government Area, Shettima Mustapha, was killed when his vehicle ran into an IED along Maiduguri -Damboa-Biu highway in Borno.

 

 

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kenneth Daso, was not successful, as his phone couldn’t be reached as at the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO  NGOs seeks Media support on strengthening healthcare system in Bauchi

 

 

The incident comes on the eve of the planned nationwide protest, which the government has repeatedly said could be hijacked by hoodlums and terrorists.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nationwide Protest: Lagos Speaker, Agege Leaders Meet Residents
Next article
BREAKING: Police Foil Bomb Attack In Lagos

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Igbo in North won’t be part of protest - IDA President.

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.