Nationwide Protest: Lagos Speaker, Agege Leaders Meet Residents

– say Agege enjoying democratic dividends

– religious leaders, traditional rulers say no to protest

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other leaders in the Agege area of Lagos met on Wednesday emphasising the need for unity, resilience and patience as the country anticipates a nationwide protest.

The leaders also met with various youth groups in the area reminding them that President Bola Tinubu is working to resolve the challenges facing Nigeria.

The 10-day protest is expected to commence on Thursday, August 1, 2024, but Dr. Obasa said Agege is a special part of Lagos where residents have experienced democratic dividends, especially in the area of infrastructure which has boosted businesses.

The Speaker urged the leaders to advise and plead with their children and other residents against engaging in any activity that could incite violence in the state.

“We are enjoying the dividends of democracy in Agege especially and our governor is trying for us. There are a lot of developmental projects ongoing in Agege. If the government is doing all these, why would any of us want to be combative against the government?

“The world is just coming out of COVID-19 and there are global crises and wars. So it is not just about Nigeria. If you go to Sudan, close to us here, landlords have forgone their homes. Libya was once like a European country, go there today. We all need to be patient.

“Our pastors and Imams here, we should teach messages of peace, unity and patience every time we preach especially at this time.

“Inflation is a general issue, it is not isolated. The President is seriously working on it. He is just one year in office and this is too short to resolve all the problems,” Obasa told the stakeholders including religious and traditional leaders, heads of markets, civil society groups, artisans and community development associations.

On his part, Wale Ahmed, a member of the House of Representatives, emphasised the unity in Agege while expressing optimism that the youth would not be part of a protest that has a tendency to escalate into violence.

“Even if those participating in the protest try to provoke you, just ignore,” he told the gathering.

The chairmen of the two local government councils in the area, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Johnson Babatunde, reiterated the need for the residents to protect government infrastructure adding that this can be done with their non-participation in the protest.

Egunjobi recalled the last EndSARS protest that resulted in the burning of vehicles and other infrastructures.

“Police stations were set ablaze and the guns were taken away.

“So, let us all speak to ourselves and understand ourselves. The President is just a year in office,” he said.

The Alaige of Agege, Oba Ambaliu Agbedeyi, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, said Agege is lucky to have good political leaders who have the interests of the residents at heart.

He prayed against any evil plots against their domains.