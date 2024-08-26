8.4 C
Rep Agbese commends Gov. Alia, Agada for successful conduct of APC LG primary elections 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The  Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives and member representing Ado/ Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Benue State, Rep. Philip Agbese has commended Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for his leadership in ensuring the successful conduct of the recent APC local government primary elections across the 23 local government areas of Benue State.
Agbese made this commendation in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Lawrence Oduh, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.
The federal lawmaker praised Governor Alia for providing a transparent and inclusive environment that was crucial to the peaceful and orderly conduct of the primaries.
He highlighted the Governor’s commitment to democracy, noting that the process was free of major incidents and allowed for the genuine expression of the people’s will.
Agbese also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Austin Agada-led State Working Committee, acknowledging their dedication and effectiveness in managing the party’s affairs during the critical period.
He emphasized that the committee’s proactive approach ensured that the primaries were not only free and fair but also a true reflection of the desires of the grassroots members.
He further lauded Governor Alia for prioritizing the security of party members throughout the election process as he noted that the Governor’s coordination with security agencies played a key role in maintaining peace and order, which was essential for the success of the elections.
Agbese called on all party members to remain united and to build on the success of the primaries as the APC prepares for the next phase of its political journey.
