Igala Community Warns Against Illegal Assembly In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Igala Community in Anambra state has warned it’s members against illegal assembly under the guise of Association Of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS.

This is coming following report of a certain meeting where some people came to claim that they are executive members of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS allegedly led by one Mr Ugwuoke Ikechukwu and one Amos Nkwuda.

According to the leader of Igala Community in Anambra state HRH, Alhaji Mohammad SaniAli the Onu- Of Igala Community in Anambra state;

We wish to state categorically that the only officially recognized body and umbrella of non Indigenes in Anambra state is the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS led by the National President Prince Chigozie Nweke which the Igala Community belong to”

Continuing the Alhaji Mohammad Sani Ali who is a member of the Elders Council of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS noted that;

“We are peace loving people in Anambra state and the state government has endorsed our membership of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS under the leadership of Prince Chigozie Nweke who is the National President and going against the recognition and endorsement of Prince Chigozie Nweke is going against the Anambra state government ”

“We urge all members of the Igala Community in Anambra state to be mindful of the activities of some fifth columnists who go about flouting the official gazette of the Anambra state government as it has grave implications of going against the state government ”

“We also wish to reassure the Anambra state government of the loyalty and respect of the government and the rule of law and to state in clear terms that we have no business with Mr Ugwuoke Ikechukwu and Amos Nkwuda as they are not the leaders of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ” he said.

Alhaji Mohammad Sani Ali further urged the Anambra state government to call them to order as the body do not have the backing of the state government.