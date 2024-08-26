Young Lady Murdered in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A young lady identified as Theresa Awuhe, has been reportedly murdered by a yet to be identified gunman at Gyado Villa area of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

It was gathered that the lady was shot dead at the weekend while going home from her shop.

A resident who didn’t want to be named, said the lady was going home at about 10 pm in company of her relations when she was murdered.

The source said that while going home they passed through a short path when someone appeared with a pistol and shot her from behind.

“When she was shot, the other two women who were with her, one of them had a baby, took to their heels.

“She fell down and the a orttacker shot again, then went close and shot her another bullet on the head. It is a clear case of assassination. No money or handset was taken from her and the gun man walked away freely.”

The source who does not know who would be after the deceased or why someone would want her dead stated that there are several insinuations making the rounds about her death saying “But the information is unverified. We will know the true story when the Police and other security agencies come up with their findings”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO ), Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.

She said the case was reported to the police and investigation is ongoing.

Recalled that on August 12, 2024, a humanitarian worker, Terfa Ikpu was also assassinated in his office at Logo1 area of Makurdi making it two murder cases in Makurdi under one month.