Protest: Bauchi Govt Impose 24-Hour Curfew, 3 Dead, Govt Property Destroyed

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has imposed 24 hours curfew in Azare Headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the State.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammed Kashim Secretary to the Bauchi State Government said the curfew was imposed, due to the deteriorating security situation in Azare and its environments, Katagum Local Government Area leading to destruction of public property, stealing, victimization etc, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Katagum Local Government Area, in order to contain the situation.

His Excellency has further directed all security agencies to wade into the matter and ensure that the hoodlums are fished out and brought to book. He further called on law-abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies at this trying moment.

Today, day 5 of the protest, protesters on economic hardship have come out in Bauchi and Azare Azare Town, Headquarters of Katagum local government area.

However, the violence that took place in Azare was serious because the protesters and vandals destroyed some of properties – government lodge and a section in the secretariat of katagum local government.

The people of Azare alleged that the protesters broke into the house of a former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, and some top politicians and took away chairs, air conditioners and some of their properties. While at the secretariat of Katagum local government, they burned some offices and vehicles.

Residents of Azare alleged that the security forces shot one of the protesting youth to death, while others said that three dead bodies were found in the hospital.

In Bauchi town, the protesters came out from Bakaro carrying Russian flags. And the security personnel dispersed them. Many security vehicles were stationed near the road that is near the central bank along the Bauchi Government house road.

Some of the youths were holding sticks in their hands. They entered the popular Muda lawal Market. Traders in the market also closed their shops and held bamboos which they used to chase them out of the market.

All our efforts to hear from the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO failed. he did not respond to the messages sent to him up to the time we were compiling this report.