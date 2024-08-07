Police Arrest Man with N4.9m Stolen Cash, Recover 2 Guns, 47 Bullets

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 35-year-old man, identified as Hassan Iliya, has been arrested with a stolen cash sum of four million, nine hundred and eight-six thousand naira (N4,986,000.00).

Iliya, a notorious criminal who hails from Alhazawa Village, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, was arrested by the operatives of the Kano State Police Command while he was attempting to escape on a motorcycle after a report of a robbery incident.

Confirming this in a statement issued to newsmen, the Spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that two AK-47 rifles with 47 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspect.

According to the statement, before the arrest, a resident of the State had reported to the police that some armed robbers invaded his house, attacked him, and stole a whopping sum of fifteen million naira (N15,000,000.00).

The statement reads, “On 05/08/2024, at about 02:00 am, a resident of Yandadi Village, Kunchi LGA, Kano State reported that armed robbers stormed his residence, attacked him, and robbed him of Fifteen Million Naira (N15,000,000.00).

“Despite the management of the ongoing Nationwide Protest, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba, directed a team of detectives to conduct intelligence-led patrols to arrest the culprits and recover their operational weapons.

“On the same date at about 06:00 am, the team arrested the principal suspect, Hassan Iliya, 35 years old, of Alhazawa Village, Musawa L.G.A., Katsina State, while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

“A spot search revealed a sack containing two AK-47 Rifles with 47 rounds of live ammunition and cash, totaling four million, nine hundred, and eighty-six thousand naira (N4,986,000.00). The investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police urges the public to remain patriotic, avoid acts capable of instigating violence, and remain vigilant. Report suspicious movements and activities to the Kano State Police Command through 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926.”