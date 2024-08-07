Allegation of Giving Speaker $1.7m – a False Nonsensical Belated Attempts to Provoke, Divert Attention from Endemic Corruption in Oil Industry – Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

… It’s only a stupid and childish mind that can believe that I gave the Speaker 1.7m dollars and other baseless smear campaigns by scared oil thieves/their errand agents – Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

… Speakers’ Action is welcomed and in the best interest of the House to get to the root of the age-long desire for transparency and efficiency, which no smear campaign can stop.

… Disjointed attacks and smear campaigns from oil thieves can’t break my confidence in the inclusive and stable leadership that Abbas/Kalu have provided.

Anti-corruption crusader and Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State and House Committee Chairman on Downstream Petroleum, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has debunked allegations that he gave $1.7 million to Speaker Abass and House leadership to secure the committee Chairman position describing the allegation as a low-quality unbelievable Holywood movie crafted in panicking room of scared oil thieves and their paid agents who are on a failed mission to smear the House and its working committees in a bid to divert attention from the long overdue need for efficiency and transparency in the Nation’s oil sector that have accounted for the economic crisis and fx challenges in the land.

Ugochinyere, in a statement issued in Abuja by his Chief of Staff Ernest Njesi, said that it’s only a stupid and childish mind that can believe that he gave the Speaker 1.7m dollars and onto issued a threat to the Speaker who, up till today is a close confidant held in high esteem including his able deputy Benjamin Kalu and the entire team driving the people’s house .

According to him, it’s a false and nonsensical belated attempt by individuals with vested interests in oil and gas who want to provoke and divert attention from endemic corruption in the oil and gas industry by attempting to smear the House and scare committed members away from asking the right questions. The whole noise and kindergarten manufactured fake stories will not stop the commitment to seek transparency and efficiency. Those who also want to build on the failed propaganda to divide the House and cause crisis by planting fake news should know that their plot have backfired and we know who they are now.

He said the attempt to drag the Speaker, the deputy speaker, distinguished members, and his name into a Hollywood fiction story is dead on arrival, and all those who aided the stories in one way or another will face the wrath of the law, including other smear campaigns which I will seek for damages for.

Expressing support for the decision of the House leadership to reconstitute the joint committee investigating challenges in the oil sector, Ugochinyere said he trusts the Speaker’s decision will help to get to the root of the rot with no escape route for those already scared even when the investigation has not started, adding that if setting up an ad-hoc committee to carry out the investigation is better then he agrees with him and will support the committee to excel 100 percent.

Ugochinyere said, “The allegation is a belated nonsensical, childish, and unprofessional fiction work aimed at creating division in the House to aid some criminal elements who are long overdue for prison to think they can escape justice, which is impossible as the demand for transparency and reform is a task that will be pushed.

“Only a childish mind will believe the poorly scripted work that Speaker was given 1.7m dollars for something that is not worth a penny. We will not dignify the cheap attempt to distract and divert attention from the House investigation of the corruption in our Oil industry.

“Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s all-inclusive administration style has kept the 10th House stable in the last year. Their approach to governance has played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of inclusivity within the parliament. They embraced a collaborative approach that transcends party lines, fostering an environment where all voices are not only heard but also valued.

“So we are not bothered by the disjointed attacks and smear campaign against our Hon. Speaker and the House leadership. These are efforts of unprofessional corrupt elements to pollute the media space in a desperate bid to seek cover from the inevitable that is coming. I remain focused in my fight for good governance.”