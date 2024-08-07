8.4 C
Anambra Police Command Collabs Attorney-General to Quicken Case Trials, Free Up Prisons

Published:

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Correctional centers across Anambra State are sure to be decongested, even as a quick dispensation of justice is also guaranteed.

These were parts of the outcomes of the familiarization visit of the Attorney-General of the State, Prof. Sylvia Chika Ifemeje, to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam on Tuesday at the State Police Headquarters in Awka.

The visit, it was gathered, aside from familiarization talks, also featured relevant discussions on areas of synergy and collaboration between the two institutions — the Anambra State Police Command, headed by CP Itam; and the State Ministry of Justice, headed by Prof. Ifemeje, who is also the Commissioner for Justice.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, areas of discussion during the meeting include such key areas as trial of cases, granting of bails, dispensation of justice, as well as decongestion of correctional centres across the State.

“The CP notes that the Ministry is one of the relevant actors in the administration of the justice system in Nigeria and seeks a continuous working relationship with the Ministry of Justice,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “The Command shall also collaborate with the Ministry to ensure prompt trial of cases, granting of bails, and speedy dispensation of Justice to decongest correctional centres across the State.”

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, recalls that the Federal Government recently commenced the audit of inmates across its 256 custodial centres in the country, with a view to decongesting the facilities.

According to government data, awaiting-trial inmates supersede convicted inmates in the prisons.

Also, a recent report from the Nigerian Correctional Centre shows that the 256 custodial centres in the country had a total number of 80,507 inmates as of April 29, 2024; among whom 25,033 are convicted inmates, while 55,474 are awaiting trials.

By implication, therefore, only 31% of these inmates are convicted, while the other 69% are awaiting trials.

