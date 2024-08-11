N570b FG intervention: Jigawa citizens demand state Govts to explain

The recent pronouncement of President Tinubu’s N570b Federal Government intervention to state’s has raised a dust as some Concerned Citizen’s of the state demands clarification on utilization of such huge funds.

In a strong worded petition in form of “Open Letter” which was addressed to Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state, a copy made available to this medium, the petitioners drew the attention of the state government that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his broadcast to the nation on Sunday, following aftermath of violent demonstrations across the country, informed the nation that, among other interventions his administration has embarked upon in cushioning the biting effects of subsidy removal, a whooping sum of N570b (Five Hundred And Seventy Billion Naira) was shared among the thirty six states of the Federation.

All Nigerians, including the people of Jigawa State,owe it a duty to commend the president for this bold initiative.But this news came as a surprise to the people of our dear State, who have neither been informed of the acknowledgement of the receipt of such money by Jigawa State Government, nor told of how government has disbursed the intervention funds to ameliorate the suffering of the people in the state.

It added that Since our president made this announcement, there have been speculation and insinuations that our government in Jigawa State took the money and kept it for use during the upcoming lgc elections across the 27 LGA’S in jigawa state .

Your Excellency, our dear governor, we wish to humbly request that you mandate your Commissioner for Information or any appropriate media office, to, as a matter of urgent public importance, to clarify some burning issues as follows:

1. What date did Jigawa State taken its own share of the said FG Intervention money?

2. How much was shared to our state?

3. How did government share this money among the 27 local governments in our state?

4. How was the money distributed among our people, and who and who were the beneficiaries of these funds?

5. Did government channel the money towards the completion of ongoing capital projects in Jigawa State or what?

Your Excellency, our people deserve to know exactly what is happening to their money. Greatiful to ALLAH the ALMIGHTY you were a Fellow Chartered Accountant,You know the ethics of transparency and accountability.

In conclusion, the petitioner’s request Governor Danmodi of.jigawa state to as a matter of urgency accede to their request in making jigawa state indigines in knowing the true position of things as per above their submissions in putting records straight.

Contacted, the jigawa state Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs, Youths and Sports, Honorable Sagir Musa Ahmed said I wasn’t been brief not having access to this vital Information, saying I don’t have any knowledge of this transactions. Infact I am hearing this privilege information from you as a reporter, so he replied this medium.

Below is the copy of the “Open Letter by Concern Jigawa Citizens.

Your Excellency, Governor Malam Umar Namadi Dan Modi FCNA, Government House Dutse. Sir, REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON THE N570B INTERVENTION FUNDS TO STATES BY PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU You will recall, sir, that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his broadcast to the nation on Sunday, following aftermath of violent demonstrations across the country, informed the nation that, among other interventions his administration has embarked upon in cushioning the biting effects of subsidy removal, a whooping sum of N570b (Five Hundred And Seventy Billion Naira) was shared among the thirty six states of the Federation. All Nigerians, including the people of Jigawa State,owe it a duty to commend the president for this bold initiative. But this news came as a surprise to the people of our dear State, who have neither been informed of the acknowledgement of the receipt of such money by Jigawa State Government, nor told of how government has disbursed the intervention funds to ameliorate the suffering of the people in the state. Since our president made this announcement, there have been speculation and insinuations that our government in Jigawa State took the money and kept it for use during the oncoming lgc election . Your Excellency, our dear governor, I wish to humbly request that you mandate your Commissioner for Information or any appropriate media office, to, as a matter of urgent public importance, furnish the people of Jigawa State the following information: 1. What date did Jigawa State take its own share of the money? 2. How much was shared to our state? 3. How did government share this money among the 27 local governments in our state? 4. How was the money distributed among our people, and who and who were the beneficiaries of these funds? 5. Did government channel the money towards the completion of ongoing capital projects in Jigawa State? Your Excellency, our people deserve to know exactly what is happening to their money. Greatiful to ALLAH the ALMIGHTY you were a Fellow Charttart Accountant,You know the ethics of transparency and accountability. Sir, kindly accede to my request and make Jigawa State people know the true position of things. I’m grateful to you, Your Excellency in anticipation of your prompt attention to this letter. Thank you and God bless you sir. Concern citizens, Jigawa state, Friday August 9, 2024