Community leader urges collaborative efforts with security to combat cultism in Anambra capital city

By Tony Oraeki, Awka

Security expert, Ozo Jeff Nweke, Wednesday, sought collaborative efforts with the law enforcement agents and the government to combat cultism and other violent crimes in Awka, Anambra capital city.

Nweke, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BlueShield Security company and convener, Ezinano Community’s security summit, made the call at a security summit, titled “Combating/Preventing Violent Crimes and Cultism in Awka Metropolitan City,” held by Ezinano Community, comprising 20 villages in Awka.

It was gathered that the 20 villages, including Umudiana Amikwo, Okperi Amikwo, Igweogige Amikwo, Ishiagu Amikwo, Obunagu Amikwo, Onuko Amikwo, Umukwa, Umuogwali, Umueri, Umuogbunu I, Umuogbunu II, Umudioka, Umuogbu, Umumbele, Umuike, Umuonaga, Umujagwo, Umuoruka, Umuenechi, and Umuokpu, have lost several lives to violent crime and cultism in recent times.

He argued that with assistance of the police, Directorate of Security Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and government, cultists could be identified, rehabilitated, empowered and reintegrated back to society.

According to him, the community could easily identify most of the cultists because they were related with them but they would not permit them to be killed since those indulging in the act as a result of poverty and joblessness could renounce it once rehabilitated and empowered.

He, however, warned parents and others to caution their children and wards against indulging in cultism because according to him, it has impacted negatively on people and socioeconomic activities of Awka Capital City.

Earlier, the Anambra State Commissioner for Police, Mr Nnaghe Obono Itam, represented by Assistant Commissioner for Police (Operations), Mr Anieken Eyo, acknowledged that violent crimes could be addressed as shared responsibility but equally required community for information volunteering.

