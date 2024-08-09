Kachalla: Between Duty and Distractions – By Baba Azare 

The looming dangers that lie ahead may well be beyond the comprehension of most of us, but they are clearly understood by experienced individuals and our leaders. Many of us are unable to see beyond our immediate surroundings—our villages, our states. We often interpret situations as beneficial only if they directly affect us. This limited perspective is not necessarily a fault; it stems from a lack of knowledge or experience that prevents us from seeing things as they truly are.

In the socio-political arena, we often rush to judgment without proper investigation, driven by emotion, sentiment, and deep-seated bias. The elders often warn us that “regret is the result of a quick temper.” How many times have we held assumptions as gospel truth—argued for them, fought for them, even wagered on them—only to later realize that we were utterly wrong? Such mistakes can haunt us with regret and shame. We have all been there, at some point in our lives—experiencing the same shame, the same regret. Yes, it is part of life, a process of learning. But the gravest mistake is to fail to learn from our errors. After all, the most dangerous stance is to cling to falsehoods and refuse to accept the truth when it is clearly presented.

Too often, we pass erroneous and hasty judgments on our leaders, particularly those in political office. We are quick to blame them for their actions and inactions, often for shortsighted reasons, with little regard for fairness.

The recent verbal attacks and implicit calls for the Recalls of some elected leaders are misguided and futile. Recall is easier said than done; the process is cumbersome and has never succeeded in Nigeria. I, too, once believed in and actively agitated for the Recalls of certain officials, but I found it to be a futile indulgence—a painstaking, laborious process that consumes time and resources, with an end that rarely justifies the means. The result is often a breeding ground for malice and sour relationships, affecting not only the individual but also their many supporters.

As a researcher and writer, my avid quest for knowledge has revealed startling and staggering information about Nigeria and the North—details that could make one’s head spin. Beyond the challenges facing our beloved country, there are even more bewildering ones confronting the North. These issues make legislative work increasingly challenging and perilous. The North is encircled by perceived antagonists and internally plagued by insurgency and banditry. It has now become clear to every reasonable person in the North that legislative roles are no longer an ego trip, a platform for political limelight, or a means of self-aggrandizement. Competence and experience are now imperative.

Moreover, this situation demands leaders like Sen. Dr. Samail Dahuwa Kaila, whose experience and competence are sorely needed. However, he faces obstacles—being from the PDP, a non-ruling party, and hailing from a state considered a fringe rather than a core state in the North. These factors preemptively curtail his output and limit the favors he can access. Yet, Dr. Dahuwa is quietly working in the Senate on highly sensitive issues that affect both his constituency and the nation at large. As a trained medical doctor and a former member of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, one can expect no less from him, even though his contributions require no publicity.

Those who know Dr. Samail describe him as intelligent, selfless, visionary, and progressive. He is also known to go to great lengths to help individuals or groups achieve their dreams if they seek his involvement. Unlike many leaders who prefer to give you the fish rather than teach you how to catch it, Dr. Samail believes in long-lasting solutions over temporary or small handouts. Although some may misunderstand his actions, dialogue can help dissipate growing tensions. The Senator should enhance communication channels with his constituency to facilitate the upliftment programs he so cherishes. Many believe he is always willing to lend a helping hand where it is needed.

On the other hand, he must not capitulate to opposition pressure or allow distractions to divert him from his duty to our region during this critical time in our history. It is a common tactic in politics for the opposition and aspirants to maintain pressure, condoning or sponsoring anything detrimental to an incumbent’s performance or focus. The opposition, who are acutely aware of the country’s problems, should cease these unnecessary distractions. They know better than anyone that Recall is not feasible and serves only as a distraction.