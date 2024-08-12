Anambra Miyetty Allah Alleges Missing Of 11 Members, Lost Of 33 Cows, As ANIAS, Fulani Leader Denies Membership Of 2 Suspected Kidnappers

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Miyetty Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN has alleged the missing of eleven of it’s members and the lost of 33 cattles in Anambra state.

This is coming as the body and the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS have denied the membership of two suspected Fulani Herdsmen arrested at Mgbakwu in Awka North local government area contending that they are the criminal elements that have causing insecurity in the area.

The two bodies further called for a full investigation into the alleged kidnap in the town contending that the Miyetty Allah group are members of Non Indigenes who have lawful and visible means of livelihood.

According to a release signed by the Deputy Director General of Miyetty Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria Gidado Siddiki;

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) unequivocally asserts that criminals, regardless of their ethnic or tribal affiliation, should be held accountable by the laws of the land”

“It is crucial to recognize that criminals do not discriminate between victims based on their background; they are driven solely by the potential for ransom”

“It is important to note that 11 MACBAN members have been reported missing in the same community where the viral video was recorded”

” Additionally, our members have suffered significant losses, including the killing of approximately 20 cattle owned by Haruna Mohammed and the disappearance of 13 cows belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed, along with the owner himself, in the same area”

“Our members have been legitimately and genuinely engaged in cattle breeding in this community for years. However, due to the deteriorating security situation at the beginning of this year, all our legitimate members have since left the area”

*The individuals arrested in this region are not affiliated with us; no one within our community recognizes them. They are likely the infiltrators we have been concerned about”he said.

Also speaking shortly after a meeting with the Miyetty Allah group the President of Association Of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS Prince Chigozie Nweke contended that;

“We have a data capturing base of all the non Indigenes in Anambra state and the Miyetty Allah Cattle Breeders Association are also our members and their leader is a member of the Elders Council of the Non Indigenes In Anambra State “

“Much as we are against the activities of criminal elements in Anambra state and we are partnering with them in the fight against insecurity in Anambra state “

We are calling for a full investigation into the activities of these people who claim to be members of Miyetty Allah Cattle Breeders and from our records those people shown in that viral video are not known to the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State and they are not known to the Miyetty Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria ‘ he said.

Continuing Saddiki stated ;

“We call upon the relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into these incidents and ensure that those responsible face the full consequences of their actions”

“We urge that any Fulani or individual connected to these crimes be prosecuted to uncover any potential accomplices and prevent further criminal activities”

“MACBAN remains dedicated to assisting in the security of Anambra and the entire South East region. We also appeal to local communities to embrace us as fellow Nigerians who seek a prosperous livelihood and contribute positively to the country”

“Having lived in Awka since 1986 and raised my family here, I strongly oppose any harm coming to our people in the South East” he noted.