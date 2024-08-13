Igwe Onyido of Ogidi tasks youths to Embrace Agriculture as ASATU Youths of Idemili North Decorates him As Grand Patron

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Pharm. Alex Onyido(Ezechuomagha) has tasked Nigerian youths to go back to agriculture as a panacea to hunger and unemployment prevalent in the country.

The monarch and industrialist gave the advice during the 2024 Nwafor festival Maiden Joint Carnival shortly after he was decorated as the Idemili North, Anambra State Association of Town Union(ASATU) Youth Wing Grand Patron at the Ogidi Town Hall, Idemili North Local Government Area (INLGA), Anambra State.

The Transition Chairman INLGA, Hon Sir Stanley Nkwoka has also commended the Youths of Ogidi for Celebrating the popular Nwafor festival superstitiously believed to be characterized with mysterious/unfortunate deaths and avoidable loss of lives, without violence this year.

The monarch was the cynosure of eyes as the Youth wing of Ogidi Union Nigeria (OUN) led by Hon Chris Obi Okafor and the ASATU youth wing INLGA comprising of all the Youth exco from the 10 towns in the LGA led by Comrade Chudi Chukelu of Umuoji flanked by the ASATU State Youth President General, Comrade Ken Okoli bestowed him, Igwe Pharm. Onyido awards as their grand patron in recognition of his immense contributions towards empowering youths with employment and scholarships among other human capital development.

The ASATU youths described Igwe Pharm Alex Uzo Onyido as an exemplary traditional ruler and employer of labour who believes in Akulueuno -Think home philosophy saying that unlike some traditional rulers who reap off their subjects by exploiting them, the monarch’s Albien Pharmaceutical company located at his home town, Ogidi has employed over 500 youths directly and indirectly.

Receiving the awards from both Youth associations Igwe Ogidi thanked them for such recognition saying that so long as God continues to bless him and keep him alive he would do more to improve the lives of as many people as possible which includes human capital development for young people by giving employment, scholarships and welfare for the octogenarians who receive monthly stipends from his organization.

Igwe Onyido also commended the present Ogidi Youths led by Hon. Chris Obi-Okafor for their ingenuity and creativity towards organizing a colourful carnival thereby unifying and centralizing the celebration of Nwafor festival at the Ogidi town hall saying that it has made the festival more attractive to both Ogidi people and their well wishers.

Speaking on the current hardship being witnessed by many families in the country especially among the youths which triggered a 10 days nationwide #Hunger/Endbadgovernance Protest in Nigeria, the revered monarch advised the youths against laziness and idleness in the name of unemployment or waiting for non existent white collar jobs urging them to embrace agriculture as a panacea to hunger.

Igwe Onyido said that every youth must equip himself or herself with one skill or entrepreneurship, He admonished them to embrace agricultural endeavors, like farming, poultry, fishery etc. admonishing them further that there is a lot of opportunities in Agricultural value chain for youths to explore.

“I am warning every youths not to be idle, no matter the situation they found themselves because staying idle will lead them to evil things, let them now explore agriculture or learn an entrepreneurial skill, there is a lot of opportunities in agriculture, like farming, poultry etc or learning one handwork or the other,” Onyido said.

In his welcome address, during the festival, Hon. Chris Obi-Okafor the President, Ogidi Youths while highlighting the cultural importance of Nwafor Ogidi Festival to the people of the community noted that the Festival reminds them of vital principles of unity, tradition as well as communal spirit adding that the Festival in the town transcends mere festivity but stands as a powerful affirmation of their community shared identity, cherished values and collective history as proud descendant of Ogidi town.

“The incorporation of this year maiden youth carnival within the Nwafor Festival has heralded a colourful and unforgettable event which has brought pride, unity and profound sense of belonging among the Youths of Ogidi community “, said Obi-Okafor.

He noted that as the town youth president that the new development has given him hope, progress and unyielding determination to assure that their future is bright adding that the carnival has now become an indispensable component and recognized to play a pivotal role of coordinating youth engagement in an atmosphere that could trigger social unrest and upheaval.

The INLGA TC Chairman, Hon Sir. Stanley Nkwoka also commended the Ogidi community for a peaceful and free crisis event unlike the previous ones which was always characterized by one crises or the other and promised them that if they continue to excel that in the next year edition of the event that he is going to support them both morally and financially adding that he is impressed by the peace that prevail throughout the occasion.

“I was surprised that there is no fighting, violence or misbehavior. Infact, when I was invited I nearly turned down the invitation and did not want to come because of things we here that happen during Nwafor Ogidi festival but the reverse is the case this year and this is a sign of good things to come. Let us join hands in supporting Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s government policies which is youth friendly and geared towards achieving a liveable and prosperous Anambra State,” said Nkwoka.

Also, the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Hon. Don Onyenji praised Ogidi community for promoting rich Igbo culture and tradition saying that the Nwafor Ogidi Festival is another period of unwinding .,”The masquerade, age grades and dance troupe cultural carnival has the potential of attracting tourists from outside Anambra State and Nigeria which can generate revenue for the community and the state”.

Earlier, The Occasion Chairman and APGA State Chairman, Hon Ifeatu Obi Okoye described Nwafor Ogidi festival as a period of celebration of end of farming season, thanking God for a successful farming period and harvest saying that it is also a period of conviviality where both those at home and from abroad felicitate together promoting peace and unity of Ogidi people.

Highlights of the occasion was conferment of other distinguished awards on twelve eminent citizens of Ogidi as well as bestowing of four post humous awards on dead citizens of the town for their valuable contribution to the development of the community when they were alive, cultural dances, masquerade displays, sing songs etc.