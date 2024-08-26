8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 26, 2024
Bandits abduct District Head, six others in Kaduna

Bandits abduct District Head, six others in Kaduna
The District Head of Garu Kurama community in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Yakubu Jadi and six other members of Gurzan Kurama village have been kidnapped by bandits.

Among the victims include the catechist of the Catholic church in the community and the daughter of the district head.

Although the police authorities in Kaduna State are yet to confirm the incident, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said in a statement issued by its public relations officer, Josiah Abraks, that the district head and the other victims were abducted on the night of Friday, August 23rd.

He also said that the bandits were yet to establish any contact with the families of the victims of the community members.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, alarming and worrisome, SOKAPU called on security agencies and relevant authorities to put in their best to ensure the quick and safe release of the victims.

It also asked the Federal Government to do more in protection of the lives and property of its citizens, urging the communities to be more organised and vigilant against unusual faces and movements in their environments and report such movements to appropriate authorities.

