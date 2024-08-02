Hunger Protest: Police blocks youths access to Emir’s palace, Gov’t House in Bauchi 

Despite withdrawal of many groups from participating in the planned Nationwide Protest, Thousands of angry youths have besiage most of the streets in the early hours on Thursday in support of the struggle in Bauchi.

The situation has however paralysed businesses activities in the state metropolis which many shops, markets and banks closed during the time of the protest.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation, reports that the youths begin to troop to the schedule venue since around 7:00am at popular Kobi field within the state metropolis holding different encryption of play cards and trees leaves started tracking from Kobi to Wunti Gate back to Emir’s place and move through Nasarawa street to CBN round about where they were dispassed by the security personnel’s.

Some of the aggrieved youths interviewed Adamu Musa and Rilwanu Yusuf lamented over the attitude of the Police personnel’s for distrupting their peace protest. Saying “instead to provide protection to us, they ended in coursing serious problems to our peaceful protest”,.

“we are doing this protest peacefully, no body is holding anything weapons a part from our play cards and tree leaves to show our anger and unhappiness over artificial hardship been created on the common man by the present government especially our leaders, because hunger and poverty is killing us, no job employment opportunities as well as hike in prices of items in the country.

“but when the Police started tear gassed, everything turn to something different, the youths became angry and started burning tears dismantling government billboards and posters before the were been dispassed.

However, the protest was started peacefully and later on turn to violence after the youths were been blocked and denied access to meet with the Emir neither access to the government house by the Police and team of security operatives.

Similarly, as at the time of filling this reports, there was no any report of casualties or burning of properties as well as no any statement issued by the Police in respect of the protest in the State.