Over 30 Monarchs Elect Yet To Receive Staff Of Office, Fifty Communities Lobby For Recognition In Imo

More than thirty Eze elects in Imo State are said to be in dilemma given the inability of the State Government to issue them staff of office Two years after concluding and completing the required processes .

Investigation carried out by newsmen revealed that out of fifty six Autonomous Communities that are yet to be recognised by the State Government, Thirty Two are yet to be recognised by the State Government Two years after.

Some of the affected Ezes who spoke on the guise of anonymity expressed disappointment pointing out that the continued delay in recognising them had shattered their plans as they now find it difficult to take decisions as family men.

One of the Ezes who gave his name as Chief Chuka Iheneme revealed that he has been in Nigeria for the past Two years after returning from the United States and that had according him has affected his business over there while he has nothing tangible doing in Nigeria adding that Governor should rather give them date for the issuance of the staff to enable them plan.

According to the Speaker, since the Government has not recognised them by issuing them the Staff of office, there is a limit to the functions they can carry out in their respective communities.

Meanwhile,a source from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs hinted that the Ministry had concluded their own part of the bargain and now waits for the Governor to issue the concerned persons with the Staff of Office.