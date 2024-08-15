Gov Bala Mohammed Bags Two Awards

8.4 C
N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says his
administration will strive further to foster peaceful relationship, together with launching more economic development efforts to bolster the state’s economy.
The governor was speaking when he was presented
with the award he was conferred with by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, for his modest contribution to the promotion of healthcare delivery in the state.

In another development, Mohammed was
presented with another award of excellence for being a champion of peace
and unity and development by Save Africa Initiative.

Elated with the two awards presented by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Umar Sambo and Bishop Emanuel Kanti, Mohammed committed to focusing more
on the state’s economic development, expressing that the recognition will
amplify his eagerness.

The session had top government functionaries present.

