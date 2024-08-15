Gov Bala Mohammed Bags Two Awards

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says his

administration will strive further to foster peaceful relationship, together with launching more economic development efforts to bolster the state’s economy.

The governor was speaking when he was presented

with the award he was conferred with by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, for his modest contribution to the promotion of healthcare delivery in the state.

In another development, Mohammed was

presented with another award of excellence for being a champion of peace

and unity and development by Save Africa Initiative.

Elated with the two awards presented by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Umar Sambo and Bishop Emanuel Kanti, Mohammed committed to focusing more

on the state’s economic development, expressing that the recognition will

The session had top government functionaries present.