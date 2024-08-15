8.4 C
Bauchi Emirate strips Senator Shehu Buba of traditional title of Mujaddadi 

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The emirate council under the able leadership of the Emir, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has strips of the traditional title of Senetor Shehu Buba as Mujaddadi in Bauchi.
This was contained in press statement signed by secretary of the council, Nasiru Musa says the was as a result of disrespecting and attacked on Governor Bala Mohammed by the Senator in his statement over the weekend.
According to the letter: “this action by the Senator has contravene the teaching and culture of the Emirate.
The statement further said based on this issues the Emirate Council therefore, decide and withdraw your title as Mujaddadi of Bauchi.
