Gov Bala Mohammed Asks Bauchi Youths to Resolve Dispute, Nurture Peace, Inclusiveness

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has called on the citizens of the state and Nigeria as a whole to leave discord behind and encourage peace and togetherness.

He was speaking during a visit to Azare in Katagum Local Government Area of the state to examine the impact of the #EndBadGovernance protest, Thursday in Azare town.

The governor said his administration sets to initiate a comprehensive plan to restore and reinvigorate Azare among which include the construction of additional roads, renovation of public buildings and establishment of empowerment programme for citizens specifically youths and women.

While commending the Emir of Katagum for his contribution to the development of the state, promotion of peace and support to his administration, Mohammed urged community leaders to intensify effort in promoting unity and peace. READ ALSO Borno to curtail influx of unaccompanied children coming to Maiduguri

He, however sympathized with the bereaved families, emphasizing that his administration will continue to prioritise the protection of the populace.

During the visit, Mohammed, accompanied by top government officials, paid homage to the Emir of Katagum, His Royal Highness Alh. Umar Farooq II and later explored the city to assess the damage level.

Responding, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farooq II, commended Mohammed for his concern, assuring him of the total support of the traditional institutions.