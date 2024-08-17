8.4 C
Ebonyi: Works Commissioner Assures Compensation For Owners of Demolished Buildings

Published:

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state Commissioner for Works, Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam has assured that the state government will compensate
owners of demolished buildings at Vanco junction soon.

He disclosed this while conducting a tour with the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Committee on Works, round some ongoing projects in the state.

The Commissioner thanked the committee for the visit which he said will enhance the commitment of the Ministry towards the completion of the jobs with high quality.

Speaking during the inspections, the chairman of the House Committee on Works and the Deputy Leader representing Abakaliki South Constituency, Deacon Joseph Ununu expressed satisfaction with the level of work and adherence to job specifications at the Vanco flyover and underground tunnel.

He commended the Works Commissioner for steady supervision by the ministry as the committee will not condone any discrepancies in the projects, adding that no abandoned project shall be recorded throughout the administration of Gov Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

The Leader of the House representing Afikpo North West and a member of the Committee, Hon Kingsley Ikoro harped on adhering to job specifications adding that the contractors should strive to carry indigenous workers along, and called on the contractor handling the Vanco Flyover to properly channel the water pipes to avoid wasteful damages.

Equally speaking at Ezzilo_Ezzagu road construction site, the member representing Ishielu South, Hon Arinze Lucas Chukwu said that the construction of the road has opened up the area economically and the people are grateful to the State Governor.

The House Committee on Works visited the Vanco underground tunnel and flyover, the Ndiebor– Nkaliki road, Ezillo–Ezzagu and Ogbaga–Nwofe road construction projects with a view to ascertain the compliance of the contractors with the job specifications and the level of supervision by the state Ministry of Works .

