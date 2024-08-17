8.4 C
Saturday, August 16, 2024
BREAKING: Kidnapped Anambra Commissioner, Wife Regain Freedom

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247UREPORTS has it that the recently kidnapped Anambra State’s Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Patrick Agha Mba, and his wife have regained their freedom from the hands of the abductors.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed this in an interview with this reporter on Saturday night, adding that “the Commissioner and his wife are back and safe.”

Recall that the Youth Commissioner and his wife were kidnapped somewhere around Kogi State on Friday, August 16, on their way to Abuja; and during which the kidnappers also killed an aide to the Commissioner.

It was, however, gathered that the Commissioner and his wife regained their freedom on Saturday.

Although, no official statement has been issued yet on the release of the duo as at the time of this publication; the development was corroborated by posts being circulated on social media, which are trailed by great excitement; though with a grip of mixed feelings, for the sake of the murdered aide.

More details later…

