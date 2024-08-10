Awka North APGA Stakeholders Condole Okonkwo Royal Family over Mother’s Death

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have commiserated with the Okonkwo royal family of Amansea community over the death of their matriarch, H.R.H. Josephine Agbomma Okonkwo.

Agbomma was the wife of Late Igwe Emmanuel Okonkwo and mother of Late Igwe Kenneth Okonkwo and Hon. Boniface Okonkwo, a former representative of Awka North Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Chairman of the party in the LGA, Hon. James Onwuka, while commiserating with the bereaved family at the funeral ceremony, said that he felt sad when he got the sad news of her passage.

He, however, said that he was consoled by the fact that “the Queen Mother lived a good life.”

Also speaking, the Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA, Comrade ThankGod Anago, described the matriarch as a virtuous woman who loved and cared for her family and the community while she was alive. He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

The Secretary of the party in the council area, Chief Amaechi Obiesili; and the Vice Chairman, Hon. Emeka Iliemenam, in their separate remarks, encouraged the royal family to stay strong “considering the fact their mother lived well and made positive impacts in the lives of many people around her.”

The current representative of Awka North Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Chimezie Ikwunne; Deputy Chief of Protocol to the Governor (Office of the Deputy Governor), Comrade Emmanuel Obieze; and Hon. Lawrence Onwuzuka (Akpaka Achalla) all commiserated with the royal family, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.