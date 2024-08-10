8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Awka North APGA Stakeholders Condole Okonkwo Royal Family over Mother’s Death

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have commiserated with the Okonkwo royal family of Amansea community over the death of their matriarch, H.R.H. Josephine Agbomma Okonkwo.

Agbomma was the wife of Late Igwe Emmanuel Okonkwo and mother of Late Igwe Kenneth Okonkwo and Hon. Boniface Okonkwo, a former representative of Awka North Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Chairman of the party in the LGA, Hon. James Onwuka, while commiserating with the bereaved family at the funeral ceremony, said that he felt sad when he got the sad news of her passage.

READ ALSO  Controversy Trails Senator Ubah's Burial Date

He, however, said that he was consoled by the fact that “the Queen Mother lived a good life.”

Also speaking, the Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA, Comrade ThankGod Anago, described the matriarch as a virtuous woman who loved and cared for her family and the community while she was alive. He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

The APGA stakeholders paying condolence visit to the Okonkwo Family

The Secretary of the party in the council area, Chief Amaechi Obiesili; and the Vice Chairman, Hon. Emeka Iliemenam, in their separate remarks, encouraged the royal family to stay strong “considering the fact their mother lived well and made positive impacts in the lives of many people around her.”

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Lawyer Raises Alarm over Alleged Extortion of His Client By Court Clerk, Insists Bail Is Free (Video)

The current representative of Awka North Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Chimezie Ikwunne; Deputy Chief of Protocol to the Governor (Office of the Deputy Governor), Comrade Emmanuel Obieze; and Hon. Lawrence Onwuzuka (Akpaka Achalla) all commiserated with the royal family, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra to the World: Meet Two Billionaire Entrepreneurs Doing Wonders; Same Age, Same Local Govt
Next article
Controversy Trails Senator Ubah’s Burial Date

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Philanthropist Ezeonu, Wife Continue to Do Wonders in Nnobi, As Soludo Commissions Latest Batch of Infrastructures

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.