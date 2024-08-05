BREAKING NEWS: House Of Reps Leadership Bans Members From Whatsapp Groups, Public Speaking Out And Freedom Association/Forming Of Any Group

…Outrage as reps move to silence members from speaking or associating freely

…CSO says House leadership directives illegal , unenforceable, and threat to democracy

…The directives of the leadership of the House of Representatives to muzzle lawmakers from speaking on matters concerning the legislative house have sparked outrage in the public.

The Speaker Tajudeen Abbas-led House of Representatives in a statement signed by the House Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi on Monday restricted members of the House from forming or belonging to any WhatsApp group except authorised by Speaker, the Speaker also banned formation of any political association by Members of the House of Reps including speaking out publicly on National Issues and ordered that only his appointed Spokesperson will be speaking.

But in a swift reaction, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Center for free speech and public commentary in a statement issued by its coordinator Israel Priye said the House leadership directives were illegal and unenforceable, especially in a democracy.

In the statement issued in Abuja, the CEO said the decision of the House was a draconian move thwart the freedom of expression and information, which are laws made by the National Assembly.

According to the group, the directives of the House leadership was also an attempt to censor independent minded lawmakers from speaking to the media on the activities of the parliament that were at variance with public interests.

“The nation is awaken today to the directives from the leadership of the House of Representatives under the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas that members should henceforth cease to speak for the House and concentrated dissemination of parliamentary information to the designated spokespersons and leadership.

“The directives conveyed by Hon. Akin Rotimi, House Spokesman reads in parts: To maintain the integrity of parliamentary communication, only channels authorised and sanctioned by the House are to be used for any official communication.

“Unauthorised media engagements by Members are considered unparliamentary and

unethical. Speaking on behalf of the House is reserved exclusively for the House Spokesperson, Deputy, and Leadership. Recognized caucuses may only address matters related to their specific geo-political zones.

“Parliamentary rules restrict members from addressing the media on official matters to ensure public communications reflect the House’s collective position. Therefore, individual members must refrain from making statements to the media that could be misconstrued as representing the House’s official stance, ensuring only authorised communications are disseminated.

“All members are strictly advised to adhere to the House Rules concerning communication with the media. Representing individual opinions as the official positions of the House is considered a breach of privilege and will be referred to the Ethics and Privileges Committee for appropriate sanctions.”

“We view this as draconian and undemocratic as well as unconstitutional because this is akin to gaging lawmakers from speaking on an institution which they have the mandate of their constituents to b part

“Democracy thrive of freedom of expression and information and these are guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and Acts of parliament so the decision of the Abbas-led House is not only illegal but unenforceable.

“Such restriction is also harmful for accountability which the media and CSOs demands from lawmakers on behalf of the people and in an event where the House Spokespersons and leaders are not reached or willing to talk, the electorate will be shut out.

“The directives are equally ill-timed coming at the period Nigerians are out there protesting against lawmakers without any concrete steps from the House leadership except rhetorics, but its preoccupation is to gag members.”

–

SEE THE LEAKED TWO INTERNAL MEMO BELOW.

1.

House of Representatives, National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria*

*Internal Memorandum*

—

*To:* All Honourable Members

*From:* House Spokesman

*Date:* Monday, August 5, 2024

*Subject:* Resolutions from Leadership Meeting on Sunday, August 4, 2024 *(Part C)*

—

Dear Honourable Colleagues,

Please see hereunder the third resolution from leadership, following their meeting held on Sunday, August 4, 2024, again, produced verbatim as follows:

————————————-

*Start*

*(C) Formation of Associations and Groups by Members*

Members are expressly prohibited from forming unauthorized groups and associations within the House, as well as from setting up and operating unsanctioned social media platforms and tools. Only groups officially sanctioned by the House and approved by the Speaker are permitted.

Members are strictly advised to adhere to the formation of caucuses as recognized by the House Rules. The proliferation of unapproved associations and caucuses undermines healthy parliamentary activity.

Therefore, Leadership advises Members to immediately discontinue all unauthorized groups and associations. Non-compliance with these guidelines will result in disciplinary actions.

*End*

————————————-

The House Spokesman has acted on the directive of the Rt. Hon. Speaker in conveying the resolutions from the leadership meeting.

Warm regards,

*Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr.*

House Spokesman

======

2.

*House of Representatives, National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria*

*Internal Memorandum*

—

*To:* All Honourable Members

*From:* House Spokesman

*Date:* Monday, August 5, 2024

*Subject:* Resolutions from Leadership Meeting on Sunday, August 4, 2024

—

Dear Honourable Colleagues,

I am directed to convey the directives of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, following a leadership meeting held on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Please find below some of the resolutions reached during the meeting, produced verbatim:

————————————-

*Start*

(A) Members Addressing the Media/Press on Behalf of the House

To maintain the integrity of parliamentary communication, only channels authorized

and sanctioned by the House are to be used for any official communication.

Unauthorized media engagements by Members are considered unparliamentary and

unethical. Speaking on behalf of the House is reserved exclusively for the House Spokesperson, Deputy, and Leadership. Recognized caucuses may only address

matters related to their specific geo-political zones.

Leadership recognizes the rights of all Members to freedom of association and expression; however, these rights are limited to personal opinions or issues affecting the Member’s constituency and not to issues that impact the entire House.

Parliamentary privilege grants members the right to freely express themselves during proceedings without legal repercussions. However, parliamentary rules restrict members from addressing the media on official matters to ensure public communications reflect the House’s collective position. Therefore, individual members must refrain from making statements to the media that could be misconstrued as representing the House’s official stance, ensuring only authorized communications are disseminated.

Committees function under the authority of the House and derive their power from

They are tasked with responsibilities specifically delegated by the House and the Speaker. Consequently, committees are required to submit their reports to the House for deliberation and adoption. While committees may provide media updates on the status of routine oversight activities, they are not authorized to speak definitively on behalf of the House regarding ongoing investigations until the House completes all

procedures and adopts resolutions, or unless directed otherwise by the leadership. Additionally, House Spokespersons should avoid conflicts of interest and refrain from joining associations or speaking on their behalf.

All members are strictly advised to adhere to the House Rules concerning

communication with the media. Representing individual opinions as the official positions of the House is considered a breach of privilege and will be referred to the

Ethics and Privileges Committee for appropriate sanctions.

*End*

————————————-

I am also to advise that other crucial resolutions will be further conveyed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker or his designate in due course.

Warm regards,

*Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr.*

House Spokesman