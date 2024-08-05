8.4 C
Kaduna State Security Council Imposes 24 hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolitan Cities

Kaduna Pensioners Cry Out To Gov Uba Sani Over Unpaid Benefits
Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, following a review of the security situation in the State, hereby notifies citizens of the following:

1. There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

2. In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises and environs with immediate effect.

3. Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

4. Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.

Samuel Aruwan
Overseeing Commissioner,
Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State
5th August 2024

