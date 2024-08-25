BREAKING: DSS Arrests Journalist Soyinka at Lagos Airport

8.4 C
DSS Arrests Journalist Soyinka at Lagos Airport

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An investigative journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, has reportedly been arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to reports, Soyinka, who is the Regional Editor of The Conversation Africa, was arrested after he arrived the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday.

Reports also have it that one of the journalist’s friends confirmed his arrest in a message, adding that he was picked up shortly after arriving from the United Kingdom.

Although, no reason was given for Soyinka’s arrest, the message further revealed that the journalist had been held incommunicado while his calls to his phone have also not been answered since when he was picked up at the airport at about 5:40 am on Sunday.

The message reads: “Adejuwon Soyinka has been detained by officers of the Department of State Security at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident happened around 5.40 am on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

“As at the time of this report, no reason had been given for his detention by the security agency. Soyinka has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.”

When contacted, the DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said he was not aware of the said arrest of the journalist.

